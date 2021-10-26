Streets Ahead History

× Expand "Hard Choices, Alabama Troops at Capitol" (Image courtesy American Civil War Museum)

A current exhibition at the American Civil War Museum, “Richmonders at War” uses images and mobile technology to immerse you in the life of the city during 1861-65 with a mapped guide to 12 important sites you can visit in person or online. The conflict in Richmond went from secessionist enthusiasm to burnt rubble, and in between, there were bread riots and ongoing slave commerce. The cost of battle manifested with endless streams of wounded and the proliferation of massive hospitals and cemeteries. The on-site exhibit complemented by the digital connection provides a rabbit hole down which you, or any Civil War enthusiast, can eagerly plunge.

acwm.org