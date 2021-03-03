Shopping Together

× Expand Painting by Josh George (Image courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond)

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s 35th annual Collectors’ Night fundraiser, online this month, has a familiar theme for these times, “Together Apart.” There are two auctions, a live auction streamed via GiveSmart beginning at 6 p.m. on March 20 and a silent auction held from March 1 to March 20. Art for both sales will be on display at VisArts this month.

In addition to the artwork for sale, the silent auction features “experience” packages, which include a home bar consult and cocktail lesson from Salt and Acid, a VIP exhibition tour and cocktail reception at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a cruise on the Rappahannock River, and a membership to Common House Richmond.

A link to the auctions can be found at visarts.org. Tickets to bid start at $10; proceeds and a portion of auction sales benefit VisArts.­