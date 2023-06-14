Carrying the Torch

× Expand Shakia Gullette Warren (Photo courtesy Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia)

Shakia Gullette Warren’s career path as a public historian may have been inevitable — because it’s in her DNA. The White Plains, New York, native, who began her new post as the executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia on May 1, says her grandfather, Ralph W. Gullette, was a major influence. A minister, he started a school at his New York-based church to teach youth African American history. “He was a huge believer of knowing your background,” she says.

Gullette Warren brings more than 10 years of experience to the role. She was named one of 25 African American Leaders Under 40 by the St. Louis American Foundation’s Salute to Young Leaders and was handpicked to be an original cohort member of the Association of African American Museums and Howard University School of Business Advanced Executive Training Program.

Richmond magazine caught up with Gullette Warren during her first week on the job to get her thoughts on her new role and continuing the work of her predecessor, Adele Johnson, who died in 2021 from pancreatic cancer.

× Expand The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia (Photo by Ayasha Sledge)

Richmond magazine: How did you decide on African American history as a career?

Shakia Gullette Warren: It was not my first career choice. As an undergraduate student at Fisk University, I wanted to be an OB-GYN. But I took a course in African American history, and the professor changed my life. She was hard but made me realize my passion for African American history.

RM: Your grandfather recognized the need for incorporating Black history into general education. What are your thoughts on the issue today?

Gullette Warren: When it comes to the contemporary landscape related to teaching history, there seems to be a fear around learning about African American history. The need to impede it is deeply rooted in practices that grew out of enslavement. The focus needs to be shifted to inclusion of African American history into the American history narrative because African American history is American history.

RM: Is there a way to mitigate this reluctance to learn about Black history?

Gullette Warren: The only way to address fear is by reexamining things that we thought we knew. I have been impressed with [author] Brene Brown’s work in this area. Her work sets a precedent that says you can unlearn things that aren’t true, but willingness to listen is a part of it.

RM: As the new executive director of the BHMVA, do you plan to build upon what has already been accomplished or make changes?

Gullette Warren: A mix of both. I am hoping to carry on the foundational work done here that created the legacy of the late Adele Johnson and bring the museum more into the spotlight because of the artifacts and resources already here. I’m excited to do programming that uplifts the collection.

RM: What is new at the museum?

Gullette Warren: Events on Leigh is the new rental arm of the museum. We rent out the museum space for private and corporate events. We launched in February and already have bookings through 2024. We are also one of several groups partnered with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation and Sports Backers, participating in the Richmond 16.19 running event in September.