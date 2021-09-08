× Expand Photo courtesy Alfonso Pérez Acosta

A unique art exhibition is rocking Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Using more than 300 stones painted by visitors earlier this summer, artist-in-residence Alfonso Pérez Acosta created a circular pattern placed at the base of the Anderson Meadow.

Pérez Acosta says the community art project is about reconnecting with nature, and he found himself drawn to rocks for their natural and spiritual representations. The artist hopes visitors to the garden will walk the circle and feel connected with nature. The exhibition continues through Oct. 31 and is free with garden admission.

lewisginter.org