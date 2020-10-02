Richmond Art Garage Opens

× 1 of 2 Expand The Richmond Art Garage at 205 W. Brookland Park Boulevard (Photo by D. Hunter Reardon) × 2 of 2 Expand Interior of the Richmond Art Garage, a foamier 1960s-era service station (Photo by D. Hunter Reardon) Prev Next

Richmond's treasure trove of art galleries has grown by one. On Thursday, Oct. 1., the Richmond Art Garage officially opened on 205 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

The two-room gallery, owned and operated by Zachary Reid, is in a 1960s-era building that once functioned as a gas and service station. Reid, a former writer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, began painting in 2013, and eventually left the paper to pursue art. After checking out several other properties, Reid purchased the building in October 2019.

"You can tell from the outside that it was a service station, but on the inside, we really cleaned it up," says Reid. "The brick walls and the skylights are original, but everything else — from the floor to the roof to the windows — is new.

"I had in my mind that we could be ready in four months, but it took a bit longer. We basically had to build a new building."

COVID-19 has dampened opening festivities. Reid can't "throw a big old party," as he would like to. But with hand sanitizer at the door, complimentary masks and, on crowded evenings, space to wait outside, the gallery is still in a position to succeed. The location — surrounded by bars, restaurants, and an art supply store — is nearly ideal.

Kevin Sabo, a Richmond-area artist specializing in avant-garde acrylic and oil stick paintings, is the first artist featured by the gallery. His work will be on display through Sunday, Oct. 3. Next, from Oct. 15-31, "Racial Awakening" will feature work by two artists, Jordan Shanks and Heidi Abbott.

"That will primarily be photos and videos from things that happened in Richmond this summer," says Reid, citing the protests for social justice and the removal of Confederate statues. "It features work by a young Black guy and a middle-aged white woman, who come from very different backgrounds, but ended up in the same place making art about the same subject."

From Nov. 12-28, "Body Positivity" will feature several artists and media in an exhibition focusing on the human form, especially non-traditional beauty.

Reid also hopes to host some events in the new space. His daughter Jordan will teach yoga classes there this fall.

The gallery proper is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays.