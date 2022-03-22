Please Sign This

× Expand Twins Chang and Eng Bunker petitioned for a tax exemption in the 1800s. (Photo courtesy Library of Virginia)

You see them on street corners wielding clipboards and asking if you live in the district. They are petition gatherers, and they function as part of an established process with deep roots. The Library of Virginia’s “Your Humble Petitioner” (running through Nov. 19) delves into the stories behind some of the fascinating efforts of 18th- and 19th-century Virginians to present reasons for government authorities to decide one way or another. Drawn from the library’s Legislative Petitions Collection, these humble documents describe a variety of movements both large and personal: former slaves requesting permission to remain here with aspiring tavern owners, and ferry operators asking to set up business. The exhibition is free, no signature required.

lva.virginia.gov