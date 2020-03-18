Place Your Bids

× Expand "Ice on the James" by Linda Hollett-Bazouzi is among the works up for auction to support Artspace (Image courtesy Artspace)

There’s a saying in show business that “the show must go on.” In these uncertain times, one art gallery has decided its show must go ... online.

Richmond's Artspace is holding its yearly fundraising event, the 5th Annual Art Exhibition and Auction to Benefit Artspace, via its website through Saturday, March 21. The in-person auction was scheduled for last Saturday at the Manchester gallery, but it was canceled due to growing concerns about large gatherings amid the spread of the new coronavirus. Now, the work from some of Richmond's best known artists can be viewed and purchased online.

“We have over 60 artists featured in the auction portion and about 150 pieces of art available for immediate sale,” says Alice Frostick, co-chair of Artspace’s streaming auction committee.

The auction, curated by Julie Westcott Weissend, is scheduled to end at 9 p.m. on March 21. The bidder registration fee has been reduced to $20. Browsing is still free, which is good to know if you need a diversion right about now. While the excitement of a live auction will be absent, note the organizers via a message on the site, the online auction presents a chance to reach a wider audience.

“Hopefully we’ll get through all this together and we can continue bringing some great art to the city,” Frostick says.