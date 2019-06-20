Bids With Benefits

× Expand Artwork including "Link" by Torrance Hall (above) will be auctioned off to benefit Oakwood Arts. (Image courtesy Oakwood Arts)

The nonprofit Oakwood Arts holds its second annual Solstice benefit art auction at Candela Brooks + Gallery on Saturday, June 22, from 7 to 10 p.m. According to a release from the arts education center, this year Solstice will showcase “works from artists of color and women artists, as well as young emerging artists in the Richmond community.” Founded two years ago in 2017, Oakwood Arts provides learning and networking opportunities for emerging artists.

Along with the works of artists Maria Elena Gonzalez, Alanna Airitam, Torrance Hall and Brian Palmer, the auction will also include three “exclusive art experiences” with curators Valerie Cassel Oliver and Sarah Eckhardt of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Amber Esseiva of the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in collaboration with Valentine museum Director Bill Martin.

Boxes with artwork curated by artists Hank Willis Thomas and Rashid Johnson will be raffled at the event, which features music by DJ Mikemetic with food and an open bar. Tickets range from $75 to $500.