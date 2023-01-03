Man of the Hour

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Frederick Douglass, the formerly enslaved powerful abolitionist, became one of the most photographed subjects of the 19th-century United States, due in part to collaboration with photographer J.B. Ball. Douglass’ thoughts on the importance of images are presented through July 9 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts through the 25-minute, 10-screen installation “Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour — Frederick Douglass.”

Julien, a pioneer in multiscreen storytelling, weaves in montage excerpts from Douglass’ speeches, including “Lessons of the Hour,” “What to the Slave Is the 4th of July?” and “Lecture on Pictures.” Shakespearean actor Ray Fearon portrays Douglass in depictions of his travels through the United States, Scotland and Ireland.

Admission is free.