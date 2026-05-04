Magnificent Mughals

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Objects of wealth and might are on display during “India’s Great Mughals: Art, Power, and Opulence,” on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts May 9 through Aug. 23. From intricate armor and elaborate metalwork to extravagant textiles, detailed paintings and dazzling stones, there are 200 items that demonstrate the personal predilections of three Mughal emperors.

“The goal of the exhibition is to offer visitors an encounter with the creativity, cosmopolitanism and opulence of one of the world’s most important early modern empires,” explains John Henry Rice, the VMFA’s curator of South Asian and Islamic art. “People will probably recognize the Mughals’ most famous architectural monument, the Taj Mahal, but there is so much more to learn.”

Tickets are $8 to $12.

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