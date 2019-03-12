Ripe for Discussion

× Expand Duron Chavis of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, a participant in Gallery5's March 13 panel discussion, "Richmond & Urban Agriculture" (Photo courtesy Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

What do community gardens, murals, recycling and the Pulse have in common? They’re all part of the conversation in Gallery5’s “Richmond & ______” series, a string of free panel discussions taking place monthly through June.

The concept is simple: A panel of experts discuss Richmond in relation to a changing rotation of topics, such as “Richmond & the Suburbs,” January’s event. There are drinks aplenty — it’s a happy hour event — and the audience and panel interact for a few hours before the panel wraps up and the gallery’s Community Game Night begins.

Gallery5 pulls together community experts and thought leaders in a variety of industries and disciplines. For instance, at June’s event, “Richmond & Transportation,” the panel will include Carrie Rose Pace, director of communications for the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC). Each event also features a curated selection of relevant historic Richmond photos from The Valentine museum.

This month’s panel, entitled “Richmond & Urban Agriculture” takes place on Wednesday, March 13. It explores the topics of food, nutrition and urban gardening as backyard chicken farms and farmers markets are popping up all over the city. Panelists will be Duron Chavis, community engagement coordinator for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden; Hunter Hopcroft, special projects director for Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market; Sally Schwitters, executive director of Tricycle Gardens, a nonprofit attempting to promote health in Richmond through urban agriculture; and Omari Al-Qadaffi, a community activist with the Richmond Food Justice Alliance.

April’s panel is called “Richmond & Public Art.” It explores Richmond’s murals, monuments and other types of street art. In May, the gallery presents “Richmond & Sustainability,” where the panel will discuss ways Richmonders can promote the environment. And the last panel of the series, June’s “Richmond & Transportation,” explores how to get around in the city, including the Pulse and public bike share program.

Follow Gallery5 on Facebook for updates about the "Richmond & ______" discussion series, held monthly through June from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Gallery5, 200 W. Marshall St.