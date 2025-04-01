× Expand Frida Kahlo (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts)

Frida Kahlo is an iconic 20th-century artist who established an unmistakable personal style. A new exhibition coming to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts transcends the Mexican creative’s recognizable floral headpieces and fringed shawls by exploring “Frida: Beyond the Myth.”

Opening at the museum April 5 and continuing through Sept. 28, the showcase features more than 60 pieces, including some of Kahlo’s most notable paintings, many rarely seen outside of Mexico. Photographs of Kahlo are also on display, captured by those who were closest to her.

Companion programming includes ¡FridaFest! on April 5, a discussion with author Hayden Herrera on April 25, a screening of the film “Frida” on April 26 and additional events.

Tickets to the exhibition, presented in the VMFA’s Altria and NewMarket Galleries, are $10 to $20.

vmfa.museum