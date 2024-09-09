Fall Arts Preview 2024: Dance

× Expand The Richmond Ballet performs “Cinderella,” Feb. 14-16, 2025, at the Dominion Energy Center. (Photo courtesy Tulsa Ballet)

Changes Afoot

Richmond Ballet’s season includes world premieres and a new performance series

September marks the return of Richmond Ballet performances and a new season of big changes. After serving as associate artistic director for four years, Ma Cong succeeded the ballet’s founding artistic director, Stoner Winslett. Ma spent 22 years with Oklahoma’s Tulsa Ballet as principal dancer and resident choreographer. He has partnered with the Richmond Ballet since 2008 as a guest choreographer and joined the staff in 2020, navigating a tumultuous time for arts institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparing for his inaugural season as artistic director, Ma says, “I am delighted to highlight the immense talent of our dancers and to bring some of the most sought-after ballets to our community.”

Changes are also afoot for the ballet’s performance series. Sept. 17-22 marks the final Studio Series at the Ballet’s Canal Street space. “Studio Finale” will feature the world premiere of an as-yet unnamed ballet created by Ma, as well as international choreographer Val Caniparoli’s “What’s Going On.”

The Richmond Ballet's "Studio Finale," Sept. 17-22, features international choreographer Val Caniparoli's "What's Going On." (Photo courtesy Richmond Ballet)

After the annual holiday presentation of “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 7-23) and the Feb. 14-16, 2025, production with the Richmond Symphony of “Cinderella” at the Dominion Energy Center, the Moving Art series debuts at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Leslie Cheek Theater. Moving Art 1 runs March 20-30 and features works by Ma, England’s Christopher Wheeldon and Caniparoli. It’s followed by Moving Art 2 and another trio of productions (including the world premiere of “Fading Creatures” by French-born Spanish dancer-choreographer Yury Yanowsky) May 8-18 at the VMFA.

“We could not be more excited,” Ma says of the debut series. “[It includes] three distinct ballets at each performance that have been selected to complement and challenge each other. Designed to echo the variety and balance of a three-course meal, these programs will allow our community to experience the full breadth of our art form.”

Onstage

The annual shorts program presented by K Dance, a resident company at Firehouse Theatre, returns in December to the performance space. It includes presentations of monologues and short plays paired with dance movement.

The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s first local performance of the 2024-2025 season is “Fiesta del Sol” on Oct. 20 at University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts. “Legend of the Poinsettia” is at Chester’s Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education on Jan. 9-12.

Starr Foster Dance’s season preview event is Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Roslyn Retreat Center. The third installment of the literary-based Page to Stage III performance series runs Dec. 5-8 at the Firehouse Theatre.