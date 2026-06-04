EMERGE-ing Art

× 1 of 2 Expand Katy Layman, VCUarts 2027, first-year MFA candidate (Image courtesy Bond Miller Gallery) × 2 of 2 Expand The opening of “EMERGE” in 2025 (Photo by Tom Topinka) Prev Next

Bond Millen Gallery presents its 10th annual “EMERGE” exhibition, featuring up-and-coming local artists, June 11-July 25. With no set theme, the show encourages diverse artistic expression from young artists practicing a wide range of media, such as painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture and handcrafts.

“We hope to foster meaningful connections between artists, collectors and the broader community,” says gallery owner Ashley Millen. “This exhibition supports emerging artists at the beginning of their careers and also creates an approachable point of entry for first-time or new collectors at the beginning of their journeys.”

The opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on June 11, and admission is free.

bondmillengallery.com