Built to Last

Diamonds might be the traditional gift for a 60th anniversary, but the Visual Arts Center of Richmond is celebrating the milestone for its Craft + Design show with much more: precious metals, handmade jewelry, blown glass and fabulous textiles.

“[Craft + Design has] an incredible legacy dating back 60 years,” says Jordan Brown, executive director of VisArts. “Over the years, Craft + Design has grown into a museum-quality show often compared to the Smithsonian Craft Show and other really big historic shows around the country.”

Hand Workshop, which later became VisArts, hosted the first craft fair in 1964 with 70 artists. Brown says they’ve put a lot of resources into recruiting artists from all over the country who are experts in their craft. This year’s show is bringing 160 makers to Main Street Station, including 35 from the Richmond region.

“I’ve exhibited in shows from Seattle to New York, and this is by far my favorite,” says Rachel Rader, an artist based in Richmond. “Not only is the setting at the train station just spectacular, it’s a really well-curated showcase of makers from all walks of life. Everything is handmade, and artists are all using materials with a long history like metal, glass, fiber and clay, but in a contemporary way.”

Along with Rader, more than a dozen local artists participating this year double as VisArts instructors. The center annually offers more than 1,000 visual and creative arts classes in a variety of media for adults and children.

“Art education is a huge part of who we are, and we want to honor our teachers as well as former students with prominent space at the event,” Brown says. “Lineage, which has a storefront in Carytown, is exhibiting this year, and the founder of that brand took his first sewing class at VisArts.”

Another former student, Rashana Miller, is receiving special recognition this year. She’s been named the inaugural Emerging Artist, a new distinction introduced this year in honor of the show’s 60th anniversary. Miller discovered metalworking 10 years ago through an introductory metal jewelry class at VisArts. “I was new to Richmond and had no friends or family, so VisArts was my saving grace,” Miller says. “Halfway into that first class, I was hooked. It was like meeting this other part of me — it was really transformative.”

Miller now owns Free Maiden, where she creates soulful and intimate jewelry fabricated from various metals.

“Our main goal is helping artists get their name out there and sell their work,” Brown says. “Richmond is a really big arts town. We have this whole arts ecosystem here with lots of local artists and craftspeople and a very generous community.”

Additional local galleries that will be in attendance include 43rd Street Studios, Arthouse Studios, Milk River Arts and The Glass Spot, to name just a few. There will also be a booth featuring the work of VCUarts alumni.

Last year, 10,000 people attended the event across three days. In addition to regular shopping hours, VisArts is hosting a Patrons’ Preview Party and a Rise + Shine early shopping brunch. While admission is required to attend the show on the main event floor, downstairs in the Education Wing guests of all ages can create works of their own with help from VisArts teachers, for free.

Richmond magazine is a sponsor of Craft + Design. The event runs Nov. 22-24 at Main Street Station. General admission tickets start at $15, Rise + Shine admission is $40, and Patrons’ Party tickets are $65.