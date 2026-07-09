Free Expression

× 1 of 4 Expand “Alpha,” Andre Ramos Woodard × 2 of 4 Expand “Lillie’s Greatest Hits,” Roshuan Stephenson × 3 of 4 Expand “Lillie’s Greatest Hits Inside,” Roshuan Stephenson × 4 of 4 Expand The 2019 “UnBound!” party Prev Next

The name has changed, but much remains the same at the region’s protean photography show space.

After switching from a commercial to a nonprofit model and being rechristened, Candela Photographic Arts presents “UnBound15!” through Aug. 8. It’s Candela’s largest-ever “UnBound!” group show, featuring 67 juried and invited artists from all over the map in terms of geography, career and practice.

Along with public sales, acquisitions are made for the gallery’s collection during the monthlong contemporary photography exhibition. Select pictorialists will also receive honorariums, and two emerging artists will be given the opportunity to exhibit at Candela in the coming year.

“There’ll be wandering shenanigans” at the Aug. 1 fundraising party, says Candela founder and now board President Gordon Stettinius, including the traditional alley-fried chicken, live music and picturesque merriment.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $65 each or $120 for a pair.

candelaphotoarts.org