Getting the Picture

× Expand A celebration of 2019’s “UnBound8!” (Photo by Terry Brown)

You’re a gallery devoted to photography that also publishes books, and you’re creating a collection for later contribution to an institution. You want to promote the work of career artists who should be better known and those out in their peculiar vineyards trying to make their way through the art world. A way to accomplish all that, if you’re Candela Books + Gallery, is to create “UnBound!,” an annual exhibition wrapped with events and culminating with a themed occasion (this year’s is a fair).

Things get started at 6 p.m. on July 6 at Candela, 214 W. Broad St., for a ticketed preview night, starting with the addition of Photo Cliché Bingo. The $35 ticket gains you at least two rounds of the game, which includes such popular subjects as “Train Tracks,” “Old Car in Tall Grass,” “People Making Photos of People Making Photos” and “Mannequins or Mannequin Parts.” To meme or not to meme, that is the question.

The free exhibition opening will take place at the gallery during First Friday at 5 p.m. on July 7.

The UnBound! Fundraising Gala from 7 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 5 offers music, merriment and general artful festivity with a fairground feel. Tickets are $60 ($100 for pairs).

Ticket proceeds and additional contributions benefit the UnBound Fund, which assists the exhibiting artists with preparation, travel expenses and, importantly, acquisitions.

“A lot of people are drawn to this event because nobody else really does it this way,” explains Candela founder Gordon Stettinius. He adapted the idea from a Houston photo patron group but put a Candela spin on it. “I don’t think you can find a show now where a commercial gallery buys work from the show. If you’re an artist trying to make money, it’s usually a slow drain to be in group shows and death by a thousand entry fees.”

The exhibited pieces (which remain on display July 7-Aug. 12 at Candela) are sourced from 400-600 open call submissions. Also each year, five artists of particular interest are invited to the subsequent goings-on.

The Candela Collection, which originated during the 2012 inception of “UnBound!,” is 107 photographic works and artist books. Around 100 artists have received support from the gallery. This year’s goal is to raise $12,000.

And, yes, there’s a great party, set amid an exhibition with more than 60 pieces that stretch the boundaries of contemporary photography.

So, roll up, roll up! Come one, come all to Candela’s gallery midway on Aug. 5. Expect carnival munchies (a mix of potluck and catered offerings) and snow cones for grown-ups. Musical entertainment is provided by the seriously merry and moody Arkantos. There will be an origami demonstration, interactive photo opportunities, games of chance (assisted by the open bar), Backroom Bingo, a bake sale and the midway-ready Terry Brown’s Shipyard Fishing Adventure.

You’ll want to get a picture of that.