A Comeback

Artist Ibrahim Ahmed’s intriguing multimedia works — photo collage, sculpture, video, textile and large-scale installations — are on display at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Institute for Contemporary Art in “It Will Always Come Back to You.” In his first U.S. exhibition, the Kuwaiti-born artist leads onlookers through an exploration of human migration and what happens when the stories that have guided our migrations throughout time turn out to be myths. He also considers the influence of the cultural forces that prevail in the working-class neighborhood of Ard El Lewa in Giza, Egypt, where he and his family live.

Curated by ICA Executive Director Dominic Asmall Willsdon. Free. On view through Nov. 7.

icavcu.org