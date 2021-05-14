× Expand The Fan Arts Stroll will feature works from more than 50 artists. (Photo courtesy Fan Arts Stroll)

Living in a city renowned for its creative community has its perks. In pre-pandemic times, Richmonders enjoyed a wealth of opportunities to experience the arts — exhibitions, maker pop-ups, a world-class art museum and galleries galore. While the pandemic put a damper on many arts appreciation activities, it also inspired a number of new events such as the Fan Arts Stroll on Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. each day. (Rain dates are June 3-4.)

Created and organized by artists, musicians and makers as a way to safely share and sell their work last year, this spring's Fan Arts Stroll will feature the work of more than 50 artists, crafters and musicians displayed on the sidewalks and front yards of the historic homes in the 2000 to 2500 blocks of Hanover and Grove avenues. “When things shut down in spring 2020, we decided to cheer up the neighborhood and offer musicians and artists an opportunity to share their talent with the world in an open-air setting for those who wanted some community connection,” says Sally Holzgrefe, the founder and chief organizer. “We called it the Fan Arts Stroll, and this May will be the third stroll.”

The artwork on display and for sale includes watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings; stained glass; pottery; photography; textiles; salvaged steel art; fiber arts; jewelry; and mixed-media works by artists including Theodora Miller, Nicole Velez, Michelle Williams, Stephanie Kiefer Jefferson, Nav Swatch, Greg Holzgrefe, Tania del Carmen, Molly Squire, Sue Zechini and Richard Bland, to name just a few. Vendor offerings also include locally made oils and vinegars, dips and sauces by Herb Works, and Larry Davis’ pimento cheese.

On every block, local musicians — such as The Variety Band, Jim Garnett, Reyna Parnell & the Sweet Potatoes, Green Spring International Academy of Music, The Rhythmasters With Coby Batty, and more — will provide an eclectic soundtrack for the evening. Jonathan the Juggler will be on hand to entertain the kids (and kids at heart), and strollers can drop by William Fox Elementary School to peruse the latest in children’s literature at the BBGB children’s book fair and fundraiser.

Pick up dinner on Hanover Avenue from Fifty-one Pizza, Dave’s AL-A Cart and Curbside Cafe and dessert on Grove Avenue from The Neighborhood Scoop featuring Gelati Celesti (Thursday), The Sweet Stop (Friday) and King of Pops.

Admission is free. The organizers request that all attendees observe social distancing and COVID safety protocols.