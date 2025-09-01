Fall Arts Preview

Scroll on to take a closer look at some of Richmond’s cultural hot spots, along with a few county destinations. See “Gabriel” at Hanover Tavern, a new play inspired by the eponymous enslaved blacksmith in Henrico County. Patriotic programming celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday is on tap for the Richmond Philharmonic, performing at St. Christopher’s School. “InLight” brings bright, sculptural representations of constellations to Abner Clay Park. Mechanicsville’s own Grammy Award-winning pop artist Jason Mraz returns to the River City for a concert at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. From unique art exhibits to genre-bending music, the 2025-26 arts and entertainment season in the River City has something for everyone.

DOWNTOWN

Richmond’s Arts District is dotted with galleries, music halls and more. The monthly First Fridays events are an invitation to stop by cultural venues for art openings, performances and other special happenings. Two new additions are Foyer Gallery, offering contemporary multimedia works and, nearby at historic Tredegar, the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. Big names are closing out its inaugural season, including Steve Martin with Martin Short and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

× Expand Photo courtesy Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

350 Tredegar St., allianzamphitheater.com

Closing out its inaugural season, the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront still has plenty of top-notch shows slated for the fall. James Taylor and his All-Star Band cap off Labor Day weekend on Sept. 1, while Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett team up for their “The Crooner & The Cowboy” tour on Sept. 6. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” stars and comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short take the stage during their “The Dukes of Funnytown” tour on Sept. 20, “Weird Al” Yankovic keeps the laughs going on Sept. 22 with his “Bigger & Weirder” tour and singer-songwriter Alex Warren brings his “Cheaper Than Therapy” tour to the stage on Sept. 25.

Double bills include jam band Widespread Panic (Sept. 12-13) and psychedelic rockers Goose (Oct. 2-3). The amphitheater’s first season culminates with Florida-based blues rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band, joined by the Los Angeles-based rock ensemble Little Feat, on Oct. 21.

× Expand Photo by Benjah Photography courtesy Foyer Gallery

Foyer Gallery

16 W. Broad St., foyergalleryrva.com

The recently opened Foyer Gallery offers a variety of contemporary pieces and price points, from $50 prints by emerging artists to larger, pricier works made by established creatives. Owner Sara Tuttle says she’s trying to “eschew some stereotypes that people have about galleries even though I’m not lowering the bar on quality.” An artist herself, Tuttle has lived in Richmond for 16 years and felt the city has more talent than there were galleries to display their work, which inspired her to launch Foyer.

Patrick Berran’s works have been displayed in New York, Los Angeles and London, and his solo exhibition, “Burn Blue,” will open Sept. 5 during First Fridays at Foyer and continue through Nov. 1. It will showcase mixed media works combining painting, transfer processes and collage. The exhibition is followed by a solo show featuring collage artist Andy Harris running Nov. 7-Dec. 20. Additional 2026 displays will include Rachel Jeffers, Mike McQuade and Nikki Painter.

The National

708 E. Broad St., thenationalva.com

The National will host a slate of performers during its fall season, which kicks off in September with artists like alternative rock group Young the Giant, who visit during their “In the Open” tour on Sept. 25 with guest indie pop artist Cassandra Coleman. On Sept. 26, Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand takes the stage in support of the ensemble’s latest album, “The Human Fear.” The venue will present Cannibal Corpse and Neko Case in October, Richie Kotzen and John 5 sharing the stage in November, and 49 Winchester in December, plus many others.

× Expand Photo by Michael Simon courtesy The Valentine

The Valentine

1015 E. Clay St., thevalentine.org

The Valentine’s newest exhibition, “West By Water: Richmond’s James River and Kanawha Canal,” is a collaboration between photographer John Henry and Richmond magazine’s own Harry Kollatz Jr. that explores the waterways’ pivotal roles in the development of the city. The showcase runs from Sept. 25 through Sept. 7, 2026.

Starting Oct. 30, enjoy stories from the “FANCY: Costumes, Characters and the Richmond Masque” exhibition as part of the newly reinstated Grown-Up Field Trips series. A variety of walking tours continue through October, including one in partnership with the Richmond SPCA.

× Expand Photo courtesy Library of Virginia

Library of Virginia

800 E. Broad St., lva.virginia.gov

The Library of Virginia commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with “Homefront to Frontline: Virginia’s WWII Story.” The exhibition displays items from the library’s extensive collection of photos, posters and ephemera. The showcase continues through Nov. 14. The exhibition “House to High-way: Reclaiming a Community History” explores the Jackson Ward neighborhood and its legacy as the hub of Richmond’s Black community. It will be on display through Feb. 28, 2026. Both showcases are free.

Virginia Repertory Theatre

114 W. Broad St., va-rep.org

Virginia Repertory Theatre’s recent restructuring hasn’t dampened Artistic Director Rick Hammerly’s enthusiasm for the new fall roster. The darkly funny “Murder on the Orient Express,” adapted by Ken Ludwig, runs Sept. 11-Oct. 12 at Virginia Rep’s November Theatre. The comic thriller “Deathtrap,” by Ira Levin, will be performed at Hanover Tavern Dec. 12-Jan. 18, 2026.

Hammerly says of “Deathtrap,” “It’s very funny and something that will get us through the holidays.” But what he’s most excited for is the upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol.” He says the hope is it will become a festive season tradition like Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” (onstage at the Dominion Energy Center Dec. 6-23). “It’s about the joy of giving and reinventing ourselves,” he says. The production runs Nov. 28-Dec. 28 at the November Theatre.

× Expand InLight (Photo courtesy David Hale)

Abner Clay Park

200 W. Clay St., rva.gov/parks-recreation

Abner Clay Park serves as the host location for this year’s “InLight,” presented by 1708 Gallery. In a departure from the annual exhibition’s usual format, the 2025 edition focuses on the multidisciplinary work of George Ferrandi for “Super!Giant!Jump!Star!”

The showcase is meant to inspire the public to create rituals that future generations can use to welcome a new North Star, because Polaris won’t be in that position forever due to celestial shift. When “Jump!Star!” was first created for a music festival in Kansas in 2019, a tornado ripped through the performance site, but most of the paper sculptures were saved.

“InLight” will take place Oct. 17-18 from 7 to 11 p.m. On Oct. 17, the Richmond Symphony will perform a piece composed for the exhibition by Jherek Bischo. The Ebenezer Baptist Church choir will also take the stage along with musician Mirah. As we observe our stars, this multimedia extravaganza lights the way.

CARYTOWN/NEAR WEST END

Museums and performance spaces highlight Carytown, the Near West End and the surrounding areas. Some recent updates include the reopening of University of Richmond’s newly renovated Lora Robins Gallery. Opened in 2021, the 450-seat Ryan Recital Hall at St. Christopher’s School hosts many local arts groups and is now the permanent home for the Richmond Philharmonic. Plus, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts readies for its new wing, expected to add 173,000 square feet of space.

Wilton House Museum

Expand Image courtesy Alan Pell Crawford

215 S. Wilton Road, wiltonhousemuseum.org

Author Alan Pell Crawford’s “This Fierce People” is a masterful account of the bloody, Southern and decisive, yet too often neglected, end of the American Revolution. The 2000 film “The Patriot” marks the height of public awareness about that era, but the real story is far more complex.

“Alan has a wonderful way of describing military battles and engagements,” says Wilton House Museum Executive Director Amanda Keller. “I now recommend Alan’s book to most of our visitors who come to Wilton because we have our parlor furnished as Lafayette’s Headquarters when he took over the house in May of 1781.”

Crawford kicks off the museum’s 2025-26 lecture series on Sept. 18. Tickets are $10.

Révéler

3108 W. Cary St., revelerexperiences.com

Behind the gilded windows of Révéler in Carytown, musical acts take the stage weekly. The venue will host jazz vocalist Vanessa Rubin on Sept. 6, while Chicha Libre will play cumbia tunes on Sept. 7. Reggae artist Mighty Joshua plays the venue on Sept. 11.

In late September, the intimate music space will serve as the headquarters for the Richmond International Film Festival’s music program. Performances during the event include Puerto Rican folk musicians Kadencia on Sept. 24, Rodney “The Soul Singer” Stith grabbing the mic on Sept. 25 and Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants rocking out on Sept. 27. The festivities close with an after-party at Révéler on Sept. 28.

Additional acts coming to the venue later this year include jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut and a Django Reinhardt festival, both in October. The Embalmers, who specialize in horror-themed surf rock, take the stage on Halloween, and there will be a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31.

× Expand Rendering of the McGlothlin Wing II (Image courtesy SmithGroup/VMFA)

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., vmfa.museum

Preparations are underway for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ $260 million renovation project, which will add 173,000 square feet of new space, the McGlothlin Wing II, and make it the fourth-largest comprehensive art museum in the U.S. While some galleries will temporarily close during the expansion, select works including items from the African, Indigenous American and Pre-Columbian collections will be displayed in a special gallery.

Collection-based exhibitions available this fall include “Nothing Gold Can Stay: Photographs of Childhood” (on view through Oct. 5) and “Robert Rauschenberg: Cardbirds” (showcased through Jan. 26, 2026). And while the mid-to-late-20th-century contemporary collection is unavailable, “REWIND<<Fast/Forward” presents immersive works from interdisciplinary artists. Plus, there’s still time to view “Frida: Beyond the Myth,” which is on display until Sept. 28. Upcoming events include a Family Day celebration of Mexican art on Sept. 13, a sitar and tabla concert on Oct. 5 and a fall wine dinner on Oct. 11.

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Philharmonic

St. Christopher’s School

711 St. Christopher’s Road, stchristophers.com

The Richmond Philharmonic comprises physicians, teachers, lawyers and other professionals volunteering their talents to bring symphonic masterworks to audiences in Central Virginia.

“It adds something to have people with all kinds of backgrounds,” says Peter Wilson, the Philharmonic’s music director. “It adds a fascinating, compelling humanity to the music.”

Wilson is a 30-year veteran Marine Corps violinist who has conducted top-tier symphonies. The Philharmonic has established a permanent home at the St. Christopher’s School auditorium, and the group’s 2025-26 season celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary with a series of patriotic programs.

The first performance on Nov. 2 is “Heroes,” featuring Beethoven’s Third “Eroica” Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.” The orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops concert is hosted Dec. 7 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and Dec. 8 at Huguenot Road Baptist Church. All performances are free.

University of Richmond

410 Westhampton Way, museums.richmond.edu

After an extensive redesign, the University of Richmond’s Lora Robins Gallery has reopened, offering a fresh perspective on natural sciences. “We’re zeroing in on the strengths of the natural history collection: rocks, minerals, crystals, fluorescent rocks and our exceptional collection of ancient coins,” says Orianna Cacchione, deputy director and curator of exhibitions for the University of Richmond Museums. “It’s a completely new display with lots of clean lines and didactic graphics to focus on the learning opportunities within the gallery.”

The university also welcomes its first commissioned contemporary art exhibition, “Dusk of Dawn” by Cauleen Smith, running Sept. 5-Dec. 13. Produced in conjunction with UR’s annual Tucker-Boatwright Festival and using the event’s theme of “reconstruction,” Smith utilizes video, found objects and scientific specimens to create an immersive environment inspired by Richmond’s Monument Avenue to explore what reconstruction could look like today.

Expand Host of Sparrows (Photo by Barbara Shore Portrait)

Agecroft Hall & Gardens

4305 Sulgrave Road, agecrofthall.org

Always lovely in the fall, Agecroft Hall & Gardens hosts weekly events such as concerts on the grounds, garden tours, outdoor painting sessions and a cheesemaking workshop. Don’t miss a performance on Sept. 13 by Host of Sparrows, Virginia’s first aerial circus. During “MetaMORPHOsis: Life Cycle of the Blue Morpho Butterfly,” performers will suspend from trees in sheaths of blue silk for two free shows at 1 and 4 p.m.

“The whole idea is not to compete with nature but to be integrated with nature in an entrancing and mediative performance,” says Heather Bailey, owner and artistic director of Host of Sparrows.

The aerial circus celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. What started as a small dance program has grown into a full training facility with a professional troupe of performers.

SURROUNDING COUNTIES

There are plenty of enriching experiences to be had outside of the city, with arts institutions bringing first-rate exhibitions, concerts, performances and more to the neighboring counties. Sites such as The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen in Henrico and the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester are hubs for cultural programming. Regional theaters including Swift Creek Mill and Hanover Tavern host award-winning plays.

Expand Clay Mottley performs “James & Joel: Great American Songwriters.” (Photo courtesy Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education)

Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education

11810 Centre St., Chester, perkinsoncenter.org

The Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester presents a lively lineup of visual and performing artists. The fall season kicks off with “James & Joel: Great American Songwriters” on Sept. 14, celebrating the music and careers of James Taylor and Billy Joel. Other signature events include an artist lecture series (Sept. 25, Oct. 16), the Willie Williams Band (Oct. 9) and BrassWind (Nov. 9), featuring retired and active-duty military. The fall season culminates with the annual Bourbon, Brisket & Brushes fundraiser on Nov. 15.

× Expand (From left) Joshua Mullins as Thomas Prosser Jr. and Jerold Solomon in the title role of “Gabriel” (Photo by Aaron Sutten)

Hanover Tavern

13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Route 301, Hanover, hanovertavern.org

The Chamberlayne Actors Theatre, in conjunction with nonprofit theater cultivator ATLAS Partnership, presents “Gabriel” at the historic Hanover Tavern from Sept. 26 through Nov. 9. The musical was inspired by Gabriel Prosser, an enslaved blacksmith in Henrico County who planned a region-wide rebellion during the summer of 1800. A major storm hit Central Virginia that night and two men betrayed his plans, thwarting the uprising and eventually leading to Gabriel’s execution.

“This is the true story you were never told,” says Bruce Miller, a spokesperson for ATLAS Partnership. “Gabriel was in pursuit of the freedom and liberty promised by American revolutionaries. It’s a powerful story that took place in Richmond, and we’re proud it’s part of Virginia’s 250th anniversary celebration.”

The play was written by Richmond-area cousins Jerold and Foster Solomon. The music was composed by local artist Ron Klipp and inspired by gospel and spiritual traditions.

Swift Creek Mill Theatre

17401 Route 1, South Chesterfield, swiftcreekmill.com

Since 1965, when three families transformed a centuries-old grist mill into a professional theater, Swift Creek Mill has been a mainstay for stage productions in Richmond. The organization marks its 60th anniversary this year with a slate of performances that honor its past and look forward to its future.

The 2025-26 season features a mix of classic drama and musical charm, including five shows: “Night Must Fall” (Sept. 20-Oct. 11), “It’s a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play” (Nov. 15-Dec. 27), “The Miracle Worker” (Jan. 31-Feb. 21, 2026), “Pump Boys and Dinettes” (March 28-April 25, 2026) and “Over the River and Through the Woods” (June 6-July 18, 2026). Pre-show dining in the historic Mill Room adds to the experience with themed prix fixe menus inspired by each production.

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, artsglenallen.com

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has an exciting 2025-26 season lined up with star-studded headliners, innovative exhibitions and community events. Music takes center stage with a wide range of acts, from the highly anticipated FreeHorse Arts Songwriters Series featuring Grammy Award-winner Jason Mraz and Friends (Dec. 13-14) to a must-see swing show by the Richmond Symphony and Good Shot Judy (Jan. 25, 2026).

The center’s 2nd Stage series also returns with indoor and outdoor performances from artists including Bak N Da Day (Sept. 7), The Soul Shakers (Oct. 26) and Deputy Dan (Feb. 10, 2026). Art lovers can walk through four galleries with exhibitions from local and regional artists such as Kelly U. Johnson and Rosalind Koons, as well as pieces from the Metropolitan Richmond Arts Association.

Fall Fests

From live music to cinema, Richmond’s festivals present enriching cultural experiences

Sept. 19-21: St. Benedict Oktoberfest

A fall favorite, this festival puts a spotlight on German culture with traditional cuisine and specialty brews, music and dance performances, and stein holding contests. The event is hosted along Hanover and Belmont avenues in the Museum District. Free. stbenedictoktoberfest.com

Sept. 23-28: Richmond InternationalFilm Festival

Over 160 films are screened during this fest hosted at various local venues. Plus, there are concerts, panel discussions and special events. Individual screenings start at $15; a passport for all films is $200 (additional packages available). rvafilmfestival.com

Oct. 4-5: 2nd Street Festival

A celebration of Jackson Ward’s heritage, this fest located along North Second Street presents three stages of live music including headliner The Chuck Brown Band and performances from DJ Drake and MC Choco. Free. venturerichmond.com

Oct. 10-12: The Richmond Folk Festival

One of RVA’s most beloved events for more than two decades, this cultural showcase of music, dance and storytelling sees nearly 200,000 attendees converge on Brown’s Island and the downtown riverfront over its three days. Free. richmondfolkfestival.org

Nov. 20-23: Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival

This showcase of Indigenous heritage highlights Native American filmmakers. Taking place at both the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, it offers concerts, a powwow, artisan crafts and more. Weekend passes are $30. pocahontasreframed.com