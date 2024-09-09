Fall Arts Preview 2024: Gardens

× Expand Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo by Tom Hennessy)

Flourishing

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrates its 40th anniversary and an expansion

This is a transformational year for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden as it marks its 40th anniversary. To celebrate, the garden is offering classes, tours, lectures and four horticultural displays, all within the theme of “Flourish.”

“The garden has truly prospered over the last four decades to become one of our nation’s best public gardens, due in large part to the hard work of our staff and volunteers, our members and guests, and our community partners across Richmond and Central Virginia,” says Brian Trader, Ginter’s president and CEO. “In our 40th anniversary year, our goal is to honor the work that has come before, celebrate where the garden is now and look forward to the transformational changes.”

The botanical garden is conducting its THRIVE campaign, a two-year project that will expand its domed conservatory and gardens. The 11,000-square-foot conservatory will double in size and feature new tropical and subtropical houses and a permanent butterfly exhibit. The project also includes adding 7.5 acres of gardens, the addition of Wick Lake as part of the guest experience and an expansion of the Kroger Community Kitchen Garden, which supplies produce to hunger-relief nonprofit Feed More.

Patrons can still expect the garden’s popular special events. The Groovin’ in the Garden concert series continues with rock band Guster on Sept. 24. HarvestFest ushers in the fall with crafts, pumpkins and autumnal displays on Oct. 27. And The Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights sets the garden aglow with more than a million dazzling bulbs, Nov. 18-Jan. 5, 2025. To see more upcoming programming, visit lewisginter.org.

× Expand Maymont’s Bier-Garden (Photo by Aarron Saldivar)

‘Delight, Educate and Inspire’

Enhancements and entertainment abound at Maymont

Renovations and expansions are underway at the 100-acre historic estate Maymont as part of its centennial campaign, which includes an $11.75 million infrastructure project. In addition to the completed renovations at the Children’s Farm and The Robins Nature Center, projects underway include restorations at the Maymont Mansion and wildlife habitats, and reconfiguring pathways to create the new Virginia Wildlife Trail. The updates come as Maymont approaches its centennial and, according to an announcement, with the goal of ensuring “Maymont continues to delight, educate and inspire guests for another 100 years.”

The enhancements were slated for completion this fall, but Maymont’s Communications Manager Melissa Abernathy says, “It looks like construction will start this fall and be completed sometime next year.”

Maymont has a packed calendar of events and programming scheduled through year’s end, including James River Week (September), Bier-Garden (Sept. 21-22), the Pollinator Container

Garden workshop (Sept. 18-19) and wreathmaking (Dec. 3-7). Children’s activities include Homeschool Days, Toddler Time and Family Night Hikes.

During Garden Glow (Oct. 16-Nov. 10), Maymont is transformed with colorful lights, lanterns and art installations throughout the park. Guests can enjoy refreshments and warm up with fire pits in the Glow Village on the Carriage House Lawn.

The Merry Market on Dec. 7-8 gets guests into the holiday spirit as they shop handmade and locally designed gifts from a variety of vendors on the Carriage House Lawn. For more information and additional events, visit maymont.org.

Markets and Music

Agecroft Hall & Gardens presents family-friendly fall fun

Historic Tudor manor house Agecroft Hall & Gardens is offering much more to its visitors this fall than a trip into the English past. Artists, makers and food vendors will assemble Sept. 14-15 as part of a free, two-day End-of-Summer Market. Guests can shop locally made wares such as art, jewelry and leather goods, and participate in a virtual scavenger hunt.

Music will fill the air from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 as concertgoers bring chairs and blankets to the front lawn of Agecroft for the free fall concert by the Richmond Concert Band. “The Richmond Concert Band has been coming to Agecroft for a number of years now, and they always put on a lively and electric performance that’s fun for all ages,” says Sarah Yount, the venue’s marketing and development manager.

The concert theme is “On Broadway” and will feature scores from “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked” and more. A selection from “Cats” will also be performed in tribute to the late radio host and longtime Agecroft Hall emcee Kat Simons. For more information, visit agecrofthall.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Night Market

Outdoor Entertainment

Sept. 14-Dec. 14

The Richmond Night Market continues at the 17th Street Market on second Saturdays through December. The open-air experience offers an artisan village, music and a makerspace featuring local pop-ups. 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

Sept. 20-22

The St. Benedict Oktoberfest takes over the Museum District along Hanover and Belmont avenues neighboring St. Benedict Catholic Church. This rain or shine event offers music, dancing and German cuisine and beverages. Free.

Oct. 5

Sample Virginia wines during Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape. Explore the grounds of the historic Courthouse Village as you hear music, browse craft vendors and enjoy food truck fare. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $20 to $45.

Oct. 20

Agecroft Hall & Gardens hosts its fall fundraiser, Apples & Ales, featuring music, food and drinks. 4 to 7 p.m. $10 to $22.

Oct. 26

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrates Diwali with a family-friendly event featuring Bollywood dancers, a puppet show, an artisan market and henna tattoo artists. Noon to 8 p.m. Included with garden admission ($10 to $20).

Nov. 2

Learn about agriculture and the history of brewing in Virginia at the 10th annual Hops in the Park festival, hosted at Henricus Historical Park to benefit The Henricus Foundation’s Children’s Education Fund. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.