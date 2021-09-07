Fall Arts Preview: Music

× Expand The Richmond Folk Festival returns in October after a hiatus last year. (Photo by Dave Parrish courtesy Venture Richmond)

Organizers behind two of Richmond’s largest outdoor festivals are moving forward as usual — after taking a year off due to the pandemic — as they monitor the appearance of coronavirus variants and rising rates of infections. There’s still a month before the Richmond Folk Festival (Oct. 8-10) and the 2nd Street Festival (Oct. 2-3), both presented by Venture Richmond, and event planners are hoping for the best while trying to prepare for whatever may come.

This summer, the massive outdoor festival Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park for four days, drawing thousands of young music lovers, many of whom eschewed face coverings. Portions of the concerts were televised, and the images of unmasked crowds drew concern — even though attendees had to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. One person who paid close attention to the gathering was Stephen Lecky, Venture Richmond’s director of events.

“Yes, I've watched some clips of it. Frankly, I feel like they did a lot of great things. They did a lot of things right,” Lecky says. “But also, obviously, seeing so many images of so many people crowded together … it is a little worrisome. But yeah, we're keeping a keen eye on all our peer festivals.”

Mavis C. Wynn, Venture Richmond’s event operations manager, is prepared to respond to any new rules regarding large gatherings. “Well, right now we're just following CDC and state guidelines. If they mandated everyone has to wear masks, that's what we will … start to institute,” she says.

There’s plenty event planners can’t control. Fortunately, booking entertainment is something they can. This year’s Folk Festival features another eclectic lineup of world music, regional sounds and cultural performances. The 2nd Street Festival, which has featured well-known R&B acts in the past, is focusing on local acts, and in July, local jazz legend Plunky & Oneness was announced as the headliner. Another act reported to be in the lineup is The Gabriel Prosser Band, a funk outfit featuring music veteran Bill McGee.

“Richmond has a rich source of talented musicians,” Wynn says. “And we just thought we would just do it all local; it helped put some money back into their pockets that they've missed, not being able to travel to do gigs.”

Some acts are traveling, however. Among those making the trek to Richmond for the folk festival are Washington, D.C.-based go-go band Rare Essence, Irish music makers Joanie Madden & Cherish the Ladies, Puerto Rican percussionists Plena Es, and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, a bluegrass band from Indiana.

“So, you know, a little bit of go-go, some Irish music, some fiddle bluegrass, we've already got a good start to stuff," Lecky says. "Then of course, we'll fill it in with some other things, some throat singing, maybe, and some doses of the weird, which is always good."

At least one thing hasn’t changed yet — the folk festival is looking for help. The event operates with the assistance of 1,000 volunteers. Visit richmondfolkfestival.com for information.

Shifting pandemic conditions have tempered initial public enthusiasm for these events into guarded optimism. Questions remain about how to minimize risk of infection while providing entertainment to hundreds — if not thousands — of people at once. Event planners are taking a cue from the talented musicians they employ, noting their surroundings, watching their peers closely and playing it by ear.

