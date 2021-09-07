Fall Arts Preview: Comedy

× Expand A rendering of what the new Funny Bone will look like, with a redesigned space featuring 400 seats and larger tables and chairs (Image courtesy The Funny Bone)

All the laughs, snorts and yes, probably the occasional heckler will return to Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club at Short Pump Town Center when it reopens this fall after a major renovation. Located at Short Pump Town Center, the 18-year-old, 275-seat club needed more space. Todd Leinenbach, vice president of Funny Bone Comedy Clubs, says they were seeking to expand prior to shutting down due to the pandemic and last year acquired the neighboring space, expanding the venue from 6,800 to 13,500 square feet.

A redesigned tiered theater in the half round will fit 400 seats with larger tables and chairs. The former four-person tabletops have been replaced with perpendicular tables that face the stage, meaning patrons will no longer have to turn chairs or twist in their seats to view the show.

“Richmond is a great comedy town,” Leinenbach says. “Short Pump is a great lifestyle center, and that’s another reason why we’ve decided to do this [renovation].”

× Expand Funny Bone Comedy Club Regional Manager Blake Blessinger says the new club may open in late October. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Some big names are scheduled to perform at the Funny Bone this fall, including actor and radio show host D.L. Hughley in October (dates are subject to change). Damon Wayans of “In Living Color” fame is slated for November, along with Josh Blue, a competitor on the current season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and a past winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

Other improvements to the venue include LED lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system, a new HVAC system and fresh menus.

Neighboring the comedy club will be a the new DraftCade, a combination bar, restaurant and arcade with about 70 classic arcade games plus skee-ball, pinball and arcade hoops, as well as 60 beers on tap. No tokens are required; a $10 wristband will allow patrons to play all day. Packages will also be available for those looking to take in a show at the Funny Bone and get their game on at DraftCade.

Both Funny Bone and DraftCade are projected to open in late October.

Humorist History

A passion project for Shydner comprising years of research, he initially thought he would write a book on the history of stand-up, but he found it difficult to make it read funny. Under the advice of his wife, he turned it into a performance piece and has traveled the country presenting it at various venues.

“I don’t know how to be onstage without being funny,” Shydner says with a laugh. “I can’t sing, I can’t dance, I can’t act, so if I’m onstage, I’ve got to be funny, or I’m not comfortable at all.”

He’ll perform Part One of the two-part series in Richmond. The blend of educational humor is packed with jokes of yesterday and today, with Shydner even weaving in a few of his own jests from his time as a stand-up comedian.

He toured as a stand-up comic in the ’80s, making several appearances on “Late Night With David Letterman” and “The Tonight Show.” He was also a comedy writer for ABC’s “Roseanne” and “The Jeff Foxworthy Show.”

There will be a Q&A after his show, and due to his wealth of knowledge, Shydner says the audience will be hard-pressed to stump him.

For details, visit firehousetheatre.org.

Mic Checks

10/3

Humorist Jeanne Robertson brings her Rocking Humor tour to the Dominion Energy Center at 3 p.m. $36-$76. dominionenergycenter.com

10/7-9

Rachel Feinstein visits Sandman Comedy Club for five performances. Showtimes vary. $20. sandmancomedyclub.com

10/16

“Loudermilk” star Brian Regan comes to the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. 8 p.m. $38.50-$48.50. dominionenergycenter.com

10/22

Steve Martin and Martin Short present “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.” Altria Theater. 7:30 p.m. $69.50 to $250. altriatheater.com

10/22

Stand-up and panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me” Paula Poundstone brings her dry wit to The National. 7:30 p.m. $39-$47. thenationalva.com

10/22

The Festival of Laughs Comedy Show features Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Earthquake at the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center. 8 p.m. $49-$99. vsumpc.com

11/4

A former host of BET’s “Rap City,” Joe Clair performs at Funny Bone Comedy Club. 7:30 p.m. $15-$45. richmond.funnybone.com

11/11-13

“America’s Favorite Husband” Steve Trevino comes to the Sandman Comedy Club for five shows. Showtimes vary. $27. sandmancomedyclub.com