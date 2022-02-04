Exhibiting Expansions

× Expand Illustration by Kevin McFadin

From vigorous remakings at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to outdoor renovations at the Science Museum of Virginia and a considered process of addition and subtraction at The Valentine, these cultural institutions are exhibiting growth.

× Expand VMHC's Great Hall South, under construction (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of History & Culture)

‘Far as You Can Imagine’

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture began a six-year, more than $30 million rejuvenation plan aimed toward significant anniversaries: 2026, the 250th birthday of the United States — in which Virginia played a pivotal role — and 2031, the 200th anniversary of the museum’s founding as the Virginia Historical Society. (It was renamed in 2018.)

The nonprofit institution’s administration, led by President and CEO Jamie Bosket, expected an 18-month interruption of operations for the overhaul. This time period fit into the estimate of a post-pandemic return to a semblance of normal visitation, activity and revenue. The museum’s board perceived an opportunity, and donors responded. The museum closed in mid-December 2020, a few months after construction began, with the contractors of Whiting Turner shadowing architects from Glavé Holmes. Completion is expected in spring 2022, and the VMHC announced in December 2021 that it would reopen during the weekend of May 14-15.

Besides improvements that include a cafe and dining terrace, the VMHC has forged long-term collections partnerships with the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia and the American Civil War Museum.

The biggest and most innovative aspect of the museum’s reboot is a successor to its marquee exhibit, “The Story of Virginia," which will be replaced by “Our Commonwealth.”

The naming of the presentation speaks to the state’s formal name but also to the people who comprise a sense of Virginia. The word “commonwealth” holds much meaning, explains Andrew Talkov, senior director of curatorial affairs. “We even debated whether we should divide the two words,” he says. “Ultimately, ‘commonwealth’ made the most sense. It’s one of the aspects of Virginia that sets the state apart.”

Measuring 6,000 square feet, "Our Commonwealth" is the largest exhibition in relation to the reimagining of the museum. “This is a much more personal look, as to the people, past and present, which all contribute to regional identity as they come together to form what we consider Virginia,” Talkov says. “We’re asking, ‘What is Virginia? What does it mean to be from a place?’ ”

One of the “wow” factors of “Our Commonwealth” is a 15-foot-wide video mural presenting images, still and in motion, of each region of the state. “This’ll change periodically during your time in the space,” Talkov says. “We’re really working to put you in places that are part of a region.” A soundscape accompanies the imagery to create an immersive experience. “We want people to get a sense of these regions, not only with objects and stories, but textures or physical elements and architecture.”

Another component of the museum’s new look is an introductory film that demonstrates the context of Virginia’s history. The title, “Virginia: Far as You Can Imagine,” plays on the original European view that Virginia extended across the North American continent.

The film describes the meeting — and collision — of cultures among Indigenous people, Europeans and enslaved Africans. “This speaks to Virginia as the founding of ideas of our nation and also the founding contradictions,” Talkov says. “Virginia’s story is the nation’s story.”

Other exhibitions opening in May at the VMHC include the Smithsonian-organized show “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” about the democratic project; “Treasures of Virginia,” presenting objects associated with notable Virginians; an examination of Virginia’s historic relations with alcohol titled “Cheers, Virginia!”; and for the youngsters, an interactive educational space called “History Matters.”

An Adventure in Space and Time

Next door, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is planning a 200,000-square-foot expansion, scheduled for completion in 2025 at a cost of more than $190 million. The five-story addition provides a wing for the museum’s burgeoning collections pertaining to photography and African and 21st-century art.

The 2020 General Assembly session approved $112 million for this project as part of a capital pool from bond proceeds of the Virginia Public Building Authority. The VMFA is pursuing contributions from private and corporate donors for the remainder of the expansion costs.

Helmed by the SmithGroup, this is the largest undertaking of its kind in the history of the VMFA, which has seen four previous additions.

The present undertaking includes 12,000 square feet for major exhibitions; a special-events space on the garden-level ground floor providing dining facilities that will seat up to 500 people; and, to accommodate them, an additional 200 parking spaces. Other components include a separate, 40,000-square-foot collections center for the museum’s conservation department and storage. The plan also calls for renovations and modifications to the Leslie Cheek Theater, Evans Court and the 1936 entrance

According to the museum, this expansion creates not only greater space but also more time by closing the three-month gap between larger exhibitions. Some major shows can overlap thanks to the new space and the existing lower-level special exhibition gallery.

The museum’s library will become the Raysor Center, which will be devoted to photography, prints and drawings.

× Expand A rendering of The Green at the Science Museum of Virginia (Image courtesy Science Museum of Virginia)

The Science Museum of Virginia’s Urban Oasis

Completing a four-level, 400-space parking deck in November 2021 has enabled the Science Museum of Virginia to begin the next phase of its outdoor renovations: transforming 6 of its 36 acres into “The Green,” a space for museum visitors and area residents.

This project, phase one of which is set to be completed by spring 2022, comes at an ideal time. During the pandemic, many of us have come to value outdoor space for gathering with friends and family but also as a place to nourish mental and physical health.

“There has been all kinds of research on the benefits of being outdoors,” says Richard Conti, SMV’s chief wonder officer. “You can literally monitor people’s blood pressure and find that it’s improved when they’re in a natural environment.”

The Green will occupy the space between DMV Drive and Terminal Place, providing a tree-lined allée alongside Broad Street.

With its thoughtful design, intimate seating areas and a public art project currently in development, The Green may remind visitors of the parks of New York and Paris, where staff and designers from Glavé & Holmes Architecture and HG Design sought inspiration.

“We’re thinking of it like a gallery,” Conti says, with different educational experiences revolving around the park’s native plants, 70% of which can be found in the Richmond area.

The Green also provides an opportunity for SMV to show the impact green infrastructure can have on the environment, wildlife and community through reduced urban heat, improved air quality and stormwater management. “We hope to inspire other entities to do similar things,” Conti says.

More in Stor(ag)e at The Valentine

For the past year and a half, as the city of Richmond has been sorting through its history — at least metaphorically — The Valentine has been undergoing the same process, metaphorically and literally.

The museum is preparing for a new space in a two-level addition to its Clay Street facility. “We’re moving forward with a smaller, more focused, more environmentally friendly storage space,” says Bill Martin, The Valentine’s director.

According to plans created by Glavé & Holmes Architecture, the new second-floor space will include a 469-square-foot reading room and a 179-square-foot viewing room. The third floor will house offices and space for the museum’s collection. The addition should be completed by the summer of 2023.

× Expand The planned reading room at The Valentine (Image courtesy The Valentine)

To prepare for the new storage space — and to ensure they use it efficiently and effectively — Valentine staff have been working since January of 2020 to cull the 1.6 million objects in its collection. In so doing, they have determined what objects provide the most value to The Valentine and what objects might be more valuable to other local historic sites.

Most importantly, the museum is working to ensure as many Richmond stories are represented as possible. “This is about making sure what we have is right but also understanding what we need to make our collection one that’s representative of the entire city,” Martin says.