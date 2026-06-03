Live From Richmond

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The lights go down, the music starts, and joy takes center stage, radiating from the performers and rippling through the crowd.

Five members of the dance troupe Miracles in Motion, paired with five local Richmond personalities, are about to let their passion and partnership shine. They have spent weeks learning original choreography and preparing to show off their skills on the dance floor. It’s all in preparation for Dancing With the Local Stars, hosted June 11 at The Renaissance event venue.

The performances celebrate inclusion, ability and connection — all with fabulous costumes and a catchy beat. Modeled after ABC’s long-running TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” the Virginia Down Syndrome Association’s fourth annual event brings the community together in a fun and uplifting way.

Founded in 1983, VDSA serves more than 1,000 families across Central Virginia, helping them connect with one another and navigate a variety of support services. Funds raised at Dancing With the Local Stars will go toward education, family resources and critical programs.

“In everything we do, we try to foster a tightly knit community and provide enrichment for everyone in it,” says Johana Vargas Felix, marketing and communications specialist for VDSA. “We offer a range of services, from nights out for caregivers to relax and share experiences, to entertainment and social opportunities for teens like movie and pajama nights.”

Felix cites VDSA’s Summer Employment Academy as another important initiative benefitted by the funds raised during Dancing With the Local Stars. The program offers hands-on work experience across local businesses — such as grocery stores, museums and libraries — for young adults with Down syndrome. Participants explore interests, build confidence and develop practical skills that open doors for the future.

A critical partner for the VDSA is Miracles in Motion, a nonprofit that provides dance instruction to people with special needs. An annual recital as well as events like Dancing With the Local Stars promote awareness.

“Our dancers have so much love and artistry to share, and our mission is to provide the stage where they can truly flourish,” says Kim Moncrief, the founder, CEO and artistic director of Miracles in Motion. “Our performers are counting down the days until they can take the stage once again.”

On the night of the event, each dance routine is only a few minutes, but its impact is long-lasting. The memories made and friendships formed extend beyond the stage, making the experience as meaningful as the cause itself. Audience members also play an important role, cheering on their favorites and even contributing to the final results through fundraising efforts tied to each pair.

One of this year’s participants is Lauren Z. Ray, a popular vegan food and travel influencer in Richmond. Ray says she hasn’t taken dance lessons since she was 7, but she can’t wait to get back out there, especially for such a good cause.

“I’m hoping those ballet and tap skills are buried somewhere deep and come back when I need them,” she says. “I love the idea of raising awareness while giving me the chance to step outside my comfort zone, meet new people and build a connection with my dance partner. Plus, dancing is just fun.”

In addition to the performances, attendees will enjoy a dining spread and can participate in a silent auction. The evening is a good time for a good cause, wrapped in cocktail-party-style ambiance.

Dancing With the Local Stars will be held at The Renaissance from 6 to 10 p.m. on June 11. Tickets are $125.