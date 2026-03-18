Every Day Literary

× Expand Author Walter Mosley will discuss his book “Gray Dawn” as part of a free All Henrico Reads event at the Henrico Sports & Events Center on March 26. (Photo by Marcia Wilson)

Acclaimed author Walter Mosley has a genuine fondness for the craft of writing. He dedicates time to it daily and values the intrinsic connection between those behind the pen and those who read their words. With that ethos in mind, it’s fitting that The New York Times bestselling author is this year’s featured writer for All Henrico Reads, a local initiative that brings residents together around a shared book — essentially a countywide book club. The author will appear at a free reading and discussion at the Henrico Sports & Events Center on March 26 at 7 p.m. The inspiration for the event is “Gray Dawn,” Mosley’s latest thriller featuring his iconic detective Easy Rawlins. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the novel continues Rawlins’ story while exploring the enduring tensions of race, power and survival.

With a wide-ranging slate of projects behind him and ahead — spanning film, short stories and novels — Mosley remains deeply engaged with storytelling in all its forms. His first writer’s room experience was on the acclaimed 2017 FX series “Snowfall,” where he went on to serve as an executive producer for the show’s entire six-season run.

We caught up with Mosley ahead of his Henrico appearance to discuss his writing philosophy adaptations and the enduring bond between stories and community.

Richmond magazine: How do you feel about being chosen as this year’s All Henrico Reads featured author?

Walter Mosley: Being selected is a wonderful feeling. It’s always gratifying when people tell me they’re reading my work, but it’s especially meaningful to talk with readers after they’ve read the book. Programs like All Henrico Reads, along with libraries and book clubs, make those connections possible, and I’m genuinely happy to be part of it.

RM: What role do programs such as All Henrico Reads play in supporting literary arts?

Mosley: Reading is incredibly important, even as people argue we’ve moved beyond it because information is so easily accessible. Reading forces you to think — and more than that, to create. You’re looking at words on a page, but in your mind you’re on a beach, in the Galápagos or in the middle of a war. The reader creates the images, the drama, the ideas. That shared act of imagination — and the conversations that follow — has a powerful impact on culture.

RM: How does writing for novels and television differ?

Mosley: In one way, all writing is writing — whether it’s a letter, a novel, a poem, a screenplay or a play. But when you write a novel, a poem or even a love letter, it’s just you creating that thing. A screenplay is different: It’s a blueprint. There are a thousand people working on a film, each with input on the writing. You can write a screenplay really well, make changes, and then when it’s shot, you might wonder, “Did I really write any of that?”

RM: Can you tell us about your writing process?

Mosley: I rarely write more than three hours a day, but I do it no matter where I am — another city, another time zone. ... The most important thing about being a writer? Writing every day. If you do that, the story will tell itself, piece by piece. A lot of it happens unconsciously, like any artist — because you’re committed, enjoying it, loving it. Often, the story surprises you.

RM: Are you currently doing more reading or writing?

Mosley: Right now I’m doing a lot of writing. I’m working on a collection of short stories, a book called “Galen, a Romance in Black,” which is coming out, and a mystery releasing in August. At the same time, I’m developing three or four other ideas and trying to create television shows. I also decided to write another collection, “Clandestine Black Men,” about Black characters involved in political, economic, criminal or even science fiction conflicts — characters you don’t often see in literature.