Artistic Matchmaking

× Expand Bri Allen with the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance demonstrates the Arts Hunt RVA app. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

The Richmond region is home to a plethora of arts, culture and music. With so much to offer, it can sometimes be difficult to choose your creative experiences or even discover what’s on tap for the days ahead. Two local entities are working to assist the public via apps that connect patrons with the city’s cultural makeup.

Seek and Find

Richmond Performing Arts Alliance’s virtual scavenger hunt, Arts Hunt RVA, showcases 40 arts and culture groups and organizations in the region through the nonprofit’s app.

“We launched it during the pandemic to give families a safe way to get out and explore the city and learn about groups and organizations,” says Jennifer Maddux, director of education and community engagement for RPAA.

The RPAA app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store, went live in 2023, replacing informational posters that included QR codes and were distributed to the region’s organizations. The public was asked to scan the code on the poster to learn more about local cultural entities, but, Maddux says, “The app makes it so much easier.”

Now, when someone gets close to a featured location, there is no need to scan a code. App users are able to access information about local arts venues, including pertinent info and exclusive video content. The digital assistant also allows users to discover where arts and culture entities are located and find places they may be unfamiliar with. “We are constantly adding new locations,” Maddux says.

Arts Hunt will also host contests and other virtual events that give clues to secret locations or highlight a specific organization as a way to increase engagement around the activity. “Prizes will be given out to winners in the contest,” says Ash Moore, marketing and public relations manager for RPAA. “We are encouraging people to visit these sites as a way to engage with organizations.”

Those featured in the app include the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Studio Two Three, the Richmond Ballet, Gallery5, the Richmond Jazz Society and Cadence. “We have a nice range of different sized organizations,” Moore says.

RPAA is continually looking at ways to keep the program relevant as a tool for visitors, newcomers and locals who want to learn more about the arts and culture in their community. The nonprofit has seen increases in participation, especially during the spring and fall and when new contests are introduced. “The biggest part for us is connecting all the arts organizations together,” Maddux says. “It’s a nice resource, a great way to get to know what the arts are all about in Richmond.”

× Expand Luke Rabin and Bethany Lansing co-created Sceen, a live music pass. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Music Connection

Two years ago, it was just an experiment. Now, Sceen, a live music pass, is a reality.

The creation of co-founders Luke Rabin and Bethany Lansing, Sceen is a way for members of the community to support local artists and simultaneously attend concerts around Richmond.

Rabin, who formerly worked in the record industry, understands how difficult it can be for local musicians to make a decent living. “It’s even harder when you are an independent artist,” he says.

That notion kick-started the idea for Sceen. Rabin understands that most music venues don’t always sell out every show, and that often there is unfilled space for additional concertgoers. The idea is to make those unsold tickets available to users of the Sceen service, creating a sort of win-win-win for artists, fans and the venue, Rabin notes. It’s a way to turn empty seats “into crucial support for local artists and venues,” he says, adding that Sceen has paid $6,000 to local artists as of the end of 2024.

At $20 a month, membership grants users the chance to attend a variety of concerts that aren’t sold out. Think of admission in the following way: Most venues have a guest list. Sceen is essentially a second guest list. Members simply have to reveal their unique mobile pass on the app, similar to a ticket, to gain admission.

“It’s like being on the guest list at a concert,” Rabin says.

Sceen is focused on smaller, local, independent venues, such as The Tin Pan and Bandito’s, that host regional talent.

“There is a shockingly great local music scene in Richmond. The caliber of bands and individual musicians is so good,” Rabin says. “One of the greatest joys of this is that we get to see so much amazing music in town that most people have never heard of.”

Sceen’s website features a calendar of shows to choose from and sends out weekly updates on performances. “If someone has a membership, we send them alerts,” Rabin says. “It’s a great way to see a lot of really, really good music.”

Rabin says that when an artist enters the music business, they are often aware of the difficulties, but the passion outweighs the risks. He adds that developing the Sceen service, “has been a humbling experience.”