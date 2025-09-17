Jazz Age Centennial

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

For one day in early autumn, Richmonders have the opportunity to travel back to the Jazz Age for a bash that is truly the bee’s knees. The Gatsby Afternoon Picnic, hosted by the Art Deco Society of Virginia, is an ode to the 1920s and ’30s. Hosted at Wilton House Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 (the rain date is Sept. 28), this lawn party features period music, games, contests and more.

“[The picnic] is kind of like our marquee event,” says Andy Nishida, president of the Art Deco Society of Virginia. “People know us for it and look forward to it. [The gathering] is fun and different.”

This year’s event celebrates the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby.” There will also be a companion commemoration of the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts, which is marking its own centennial. Nishida notes that 1925 is when the art deco design style started gaining widespread popularity. The Gatsby Picnic aims to adhere to the standards of the time, so there are no modern amenities, such as food trucks. Guests are invited to bring their own picnic-style meal to enjoy or to share with others while partaking in the festivities. Many participants go all out with elaborate setups worthy of “Downton Abbey” luncheons, and there’s even a competition for best display. “People have brought portable phonographs, flowers and dish china,” Nishida says.

Getting guests swinging will be Rambling Roots, playing jazz evocative of renowned guitarist Django Reinhardt’s style, and an open dance floor, lawn games (like croquet and ring toss) and Daisy’s Vintage Closet will be on site. There will be plenty of friendly competitions in addition to the picnic display, including best dressed, best Charleston moves and best pie. Participants can also check out a collection of historic vehicles courtesy of the Old Dominion Model A Ford Club.

Dressing up in ’20s- and ’30s-era clothing isn’t required, but it’s highly encouraged. “It doesn’t have to be true vintage,” Nishida notes. “Just make an effort to [dress] like that time period, but we’re not turning anyone away. Our hope is people will see how cool it is to dress up, and dress up the next year. It adds to the feel of being transported back in time.”

The Art Deco Society of Virginia was founded in 2012 and strives to bring awareness and appreciation to the commonwealth’s unique art deco history and architectural masterpieces, like Richmond’s West Hospital and Central National Bank. The organization hosts other events throughout the year, including a Tweed Ride biking excursion and informative talks.

The first Gatsby Afternoon Picnic took place at the city’s Forest Hill Park in 2013. “We wanted to try to create an atmosphere of what it would have been like in the ’20s, ’30s — an old-fashioned picnic,” Nishida says. “The first one was more of an informal event.” Now a signature experience, it was modeled after New York’s Governors Island Jazz Age Lawn Party, which was one of the first of its kind in the country. The Gatsby Afternoon Picnic moved to its current spot at Wilton House in 2014 and serves as a fundraiser for the society.

“[The picnic] is kind of an educational thing ... and it also brings attention to art deco in Richmond and throughout the commonwealth,” Nishida says. “Part of our mission as a society is to watch over [art deco] and to see that it’s protected and maintained for future generations.”

The Art Deco Society of Virginia’s Gatsby Afternoon Picnic is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Wilton House Museum. Tickets are $25.