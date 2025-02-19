Bucket List

× Expand Image courtesy Annie Tobey

The oft-repeated saying, “You never do these things until someone comes to visit,” takes on deeper meaning in author Annie Tobey’s new book, “100 Things to Do in Richmond Before You Die.” The slightly grim-sounding title belies the book’s lighthearted approach to exploring the city, breaking down sites to see, places to eat and activities to partake in around the region. And the book’s cover — featuring a picture of a bucket — is intentional: These are experiences that should be on the bucket lists of locals and visitors alike.

The publisher, St. Louis-based Reedy Press, reached out to Tobey, a native Richmonder and award-winning writer, editor and beer columnist, to gain a local’s perspective for the guidebook. While Tobey was born here, she didn’t grow up in the area. However, after returning to attend the University of Richmond, she never left again.

Now a resident of Chesterfield, the long-distance runner with an appreciation for the outdoors has written for local publications including the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Style Weekly and Richmond Family Magazine. She’s penned travel articles and began researching and writing about beer in the 1990s, a subject she continues to explore for outlets including Mid-Atlantic Brew News and Spirited Virginia Magazine. She’s also a member of Richmond Beeristoric, which offers education and events centered around the evolution of suds within the region.

Tobey says the guidebook was created to appeal to the largest number of people, so the experiences are approachable for all ages and abilities; examples include watching a film at The Byrd Theatre, biking the Virginia Capital Trail and exploring the creativity of the globe at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

“It represents a variety of activities in the region,” Tobey says of the guidebook. “The thing I find is, even for myself, we all kind of get stuck in a rut and go to the same place all the time, so this allows anyone, even a local, to say, ‘Well, I want to go somewhere new, so let’s look it up and see what they’ve got here.’”

By the Numbers

Tobey jokes that she managed to “cheat” a bit with the 100 things that are listed in the guide. For example, there’s an entry dedicated to the Church Hill neighborhood, but it includes several spots to dine, such as The Roosevelt, Proper Pie Co. and Cobra Burger. By squeezing in additional mentions under one header, the number of experiences exceeds the 100 denoted by the book’s title.

Each item also features a creative header (Laugh Until You Cry at Local Comedy Venues, Get Derailed at the Richmond Railroad Museum, etc.) and a number leading up to 100. Tobey notes that there isn’t any real significance to the order. The guide is divided into five sections: food and drink, music and entertainment, sports and recreation, culture and history, and shopping and fashion. Each section includes about 20 entries.

Expand An avid runner, author Annie Tobey pauses for a photo during the 2024 Richmond Marathon. (Photo by Ronda Ford)

Choose Your Own Adventure

While Tobey admits the book could have easily been “200 Things to Do in Richmond Before You Die,” she had to narrow it down to the top picks per category. But even after some considerable trimming, the guide is still chock-full of experiences.

As readers flip through the pages, they’ll find recommendations such as checking out the local music scene at venues like The National, The Tin Pan and Brown’s Island (which hosts Friday Cheers, RVA’s longest-running concert series). Shopping for unique finds suggests stops at Carytown’s “Mile of Style,” The Shops at 5807 located near the intersection of Libbie and Patterson avenues, and the museum shop at The Valentine, which offers locally made items. There’s plenty to learn and discover at historic sites including the Maggie L. Walker House, Virginia Museum of History & Culture and Henricus Historical Park.

Tobey says she selected places with staying power, especially when listing restaurants within the region’s ever-changing dining scene. “I follow certain criteria, like something has to have been around for long enough that it’s not going to go under,” she says. “I do include some that have not only the longevity, but [an] iconic status, like Ukrop’s Market Hall, Sally Bell’s [Kitchen], that kind of thing.”

A Few Surprises

Although Tobey is no stranger to the venues and sights of the region, she did put in the groundwork when researching the guide. This required visiting a few places she hadn’t been to herself.

“I had not been to GWARbar and I thought, ‘Well, it’s going to be kind of niche. I don’t know if that will appeal to a lot of people,’” she says. “I was finding out from friends that the food is great and it’s a fun atmosphere, so I went there, and I was like, ‘Yep, you’re right.’”

She joined a Haunts of Richmond ghost tour and was pleasantly surprised to learn how knowledgeable the guide was and the amount of historical research woven into the experience. And attending her first Richmond Kickers soccer game helped her discover that there’s as much fun to be had in the stadium seats as on the field.

Ultimately, she hopes readers use the guidebook as a reference and come to cherish all the region offers.

“Twenty years ago, I really didn’t love Richmond all that much,” Tobey admits. “We’ve changed a lot; there’s a lot more to love about Richmond now. … I want people to invite their friends from out of town and I want everyone who lives here to grow to appreciate it more.”

Take Your Pick

A sampling of “100 Things to Do in Richmond Before You Die”

Enjoy family fun

No. 33 Children’s Museum of Richmond

No. 34 The Metro Richmond Zoo

No. 57 PARK365

Get outside

No. 44 James River Park System

No. 50 Dominion Energy Riverrock

No. 54 Riverside Cycling

Take in a performance

No. 30 Richmond Folk Festival

No. 36 Firehouse Theatre

No. 39 Godfrey’s Drag Brunch

Explore art