April 2026 Issue

× Expand Photo illustration by Adam Ewing

In This Issue

70 / Top Docs 2026 How pollen plays into Richmonders’ seasonal allergies, plus 433 of the region’s top medical pros, as chosen by their peers By Kevin Johnson

78 / Final Edition Richmond’s last Black newspaper closes a 144-year chapter. By Dale M. Brumfield and Scott Bass

UPFRONT

20 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

30 / CATCH UP The guns come out and a vibe check.

32 / PRESERVATION Refurbishing the iconic Byrd Park Carillon

34 / Q&A Meet Anne Holton, the city’s newest School Board member

38 / FLASHBACK When Richmond made it to the big leagues

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

44 / DATEBOOK The 15th annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam, the Flying Squirrels’ season opener, a 10K, a festival on the fringe, theater performances and Flatland Cavalry in concert

46 / SPECIAL EVENTS Celebrate all that’s green and growing with Earth Day events.

47 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

48 / SPOTLIGHT A husband-and-wife filmmaking team brings its first feature to the silver screen.

50 / PROFILE Longtime Trongone Band rocker Andy Thomas makes his solo debut.

LIVING

54 / TRY THIS A fragrant pop-up improves Richmond’s sense of smell.

56 / RECREATION From competitive to casual, local baseball leagues are open to all.

58 / GIVING BACK The Richmond Ren Faire promises a fantastical spin on historical happenings.

60 / TRAVEL Charleston, South Carolina, is a tiny peninsula with big history.

EAT & DRINK

124 / IN DEPTH Helen’s executive chef reflects on two decades behind the burner.

126 / AROUND TOWN An Eastern European eatery, plus Best Bites

128 / SPOTLIGHT Meet chef-owner Randy Boodram of the newly opened Bon Temps.

130 / Q&A The matriarch spicing up Richmond’s vegan-friendly offerings

132 / SHORT ORDER Garlicky goodness and top martinis

134 / PERSPECTIVE Going to a restaurant where everybody knows your name

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!