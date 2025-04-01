April 2025 Issue

× Expand Dr. Rachna Raman, a hematologist with Bon Secours (Photo by Adam Ewing)

In This Issue

70 / Top Docs 2025 Richmond’s leading role in clinical research, plus 443 of the region’s top medical pros, as chosen by their peers By Tharon Giddens

78 / Hail Mary Women’s football in Richmond is racking up the yards. By Adam Cheek

UPFRONT

26 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

32 / GOVERNMENT A reminder about Real ID and a vibe check

34 / HEALTH Tracking pest populations

36 / SPORTS A golf club gets a mulligan.

40 / FLASHBACK The history of The Hermitage

144 / PARTING SHOT Meet a 110-year-old resident of the Near West End.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

46 / DATEBOOK Festivals, Fashion Week, Frida Kahlo, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K and Record Store Day

48 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate Easter

49 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

50 / SPOTLIGHT Virginia Opera debuts “Loving v. Virginia”

52 / SPOTLIGHT New space for a jam session and rehearsal venue

LIVING

56 / SHOP TALK Two jewelers move to new boxes.

58 / GIVING BACK A disability nonprofit creates a custom campus.

60 / LIFESTYLE The city’s official flower is back in bloom.

62 / TRAVEL Exploring one of the South’s most charming tiny towns

EAT & DRINK

130 / ROUNDUP Spring’s delectable seasonal delicacies

132 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and the top diner in the state

134 / SPOTLIGHT A local cocktail queen dishes on Duke’s, Dolly and more.

136 / Q&A A Big Herm’s Kitchen alum takes over.

138 / SHORT ORDER Our five fave banh mis, plus an unexpected cocktail star

140 / PERSPECTIVE Chef’s choice at a Richmond sushi spot

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!