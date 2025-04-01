April 2025 Issue

Dr. Rachna Raman, a hematologist with Bon Secours (Photo by Adam Ewing)
In This Issue
70 / Top Docs 2025 Richmond’s leading role in clinical research, plus 443 of the region’s top medical pros, as chosen by their peers By Tharon Giddens
78 / Hail Mary Women’s football in Richmond is racking up the yards. By Adam Cheek
UPFRONT
26 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
32 / GOVERNMENT A reminder about Real ID and a vibe check
34 / HEALTH Tracking pest populations
36 / SPORTS A golf club gets a mulligan.
40 / FLASHBACK The history of The Hermitage
144 / PARTING SHOT Meet a 110-year-old resident of the Near West End.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
46 / DATEBOOK Festivals, Fashion Week, Frida Kahlo, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K and Record Store Day
48 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate Easter
49 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month
50 / SPOTLIGHT Virginia Opera debuts “Loving v. Virginia”
52 / SPOTLIGHT New space for a jam session and rehearsal venue
LIVING
56 / SHOP TALK Two jewelers move to new boxes.
58 / GIVING BACK A disability nonprofit creates a custom campus.
60 / LIFESTYLE The city’s official flower is back in bloom.
62 / TRAVEL Exploring one of the South’s most charming tiny towns
EAT & DRINK
130 / ROUNDUP Spring’s delectable seasonal delicacies
132 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and the top diner in the state
134 / SPOTLIGHT A local cocktail queen dishes on Duke’s, Dolly and more.
136 / Q&A A Big Herm’s Kitchen alum takes over.
138 / SHORT ORDER Our five fave banh mis, plus an unexpected cocktail star
140 / PERSPECTIVE Chef’s choice at a Richmond sushi spot
