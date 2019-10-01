Q&A: Ankush Kumar Bahl

Hailed by the New York Times as an “energetic” conductor who leads with “clear authority and enthusiasm,” Ankush Kumar Bahl has recently appeared with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Virginia Symphony, London Symphonia, and Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México. From 2011-15, Bahl was the assistant conductor at the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.

A protege of former New York Philharmonic Music Director Kurt Masur, he served as Masur’s assistant conductor at the Orchestre National de France, the Royal Concertgebouw, and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra.

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Bahl completed his master’s degree in orchestral conducting at the Manhattan School of Music. In recent years, he has been a frequent collaborator with jazz legend Wayne Shorter.

When did you realize you wanted to be a conductor and why?

Conducting came to me later in my musical education and life. I did not conduct until age 21 but quickly gained experience in a very fertile learning environment while in college. During these concerts and other musical experiences in college, I realized that I needed music to forever be a part of my life — but was not sure what exactly that would or could look like. While continuing to grow as a musician, then ultimately deciding to fully pursue music as a career, it was conducting that I knew would be the best conduit for me to make music with my peers and share my passion with audiences. (The exact moment occurred as I was walking alone down a small dirt road in Maine during the summer of 1999, but that’s a longer story.)

What do you find most rewarding about leading an orchestra?

I consider it our job as conductors to share life-changing music with those who love it, as well as those who have never heard it. I strive to champion the wishes and intentions of the composer — living or dead — as best we can and allow the orchestra’s inherent musicianship to shine through every performance. When we can achieve these goals together, I am extremely grateful and fully rewarded as a conductor and a musician.

How can a symphonic orchestra be part of a thriving, diverse community?

Through inclusion and innovation! Richmond is an incredibly rich and diverse community of professionals, artists, dancers, chefs, wonderful spirits — you name it. I can’t imagine an orchestra existing in such a city without engaging with these individuals on a regular basis. Whether that means regular collaborations with local arts organizations, sharing concerts with local musicians, or presenting concerts all over the city, I would envision the RSO as a nimble organization supremely relevant in this growing community.

What do you wish to communicate to people with the music you’ll conduct while you’re here?

LOVE. I wish to make our excitement about music utterly contagious! We love what we do and are eager to share that love with people new to classical music, as well as those who are regular concertgoers. I wouldn’t pick these pieces to present to the audience if I wasn’t desperately in love with these works and the artists who are performing them. For example, our soloist, Anthony McGill, is a supremely gifted musician and an equally beautiful human being. He is simply inspiring, and I cannot wait for you all to meet him and (of course) hear him play!

What’s the highlight of the Jan. 11 program you’ll conduct while you’re here?

Aside from the incredible soloist we will enjoy for the Mozart Clarinet Concerto, we are playing two other pieces during the classical week that I have known well and cared about for decades.

When I first heard "The Chairman Dances" by John Adams, my mind was completely blown. I had never heard or played music like this, but I quickly became a voracious consumer of his music —well before conducting it and well before meeting and working with him. (Side note, he is one of the nicest musicians I have ever met!) I find the sound world and rhythmic intensity of his compositions completely addicting and believe the audience will as well!

My mind was equally blown the first time I heard Bruckner 7, but rather for its scale, sincerity, intensity, and unrelenting melodies. Bruckner is a composer that is a staple in many countries and concert halls, but [his work is rarely] played by the RSO — a highlight indeed!

What are you looking forward to seeing and doing in Richmond?

As a resident of Northern Virginia, I have been to Richmond several times over the years and am always eager to return. One of the many reasons I am attracted to this orchestra is because of Richmond’s recent explosion of small businesses and cultural offerings downtown. I fully enjoy the vibrancy of the city and its surrounding nature, but I will most likely spend my time enjoying some amazing food at one of the many fantastic culinary options that have popped up downtown — most of which are quite close to the Carpenter Theatre, I might add! Perfect for a meal before or after a symphony event.