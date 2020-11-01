Advertorial: GIVE LOCAL

A holiday shopping guide from our neighborhood merchants

ASHLAND

Wagner Jewellers

107 Hanover Ave. • 804-798-5864 • wagnerjewellers.com

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Ashland is Wagner Jewellers. Since 1981 we have designed and created beautiful and innovative custom jewelry in platinum, gold and silver. We love to collaborate with our clients and are happy to use your stones and gold or to supply what is necessary for the piece. We invite old and new friends to visit us and see our collections of designer cut gemstones both precious, as well as semi-precious and pearls. Our unique space serves as both showroom and studio workshop. So, come see us! The busy goldsmiths will be glad to greet you and show you their creations.

BON AIR/STONY POINT

Papeterie

Stony Point Village, 3048 Stony Point Road • 804-560-7955 • papeterierichmond.com

At Papeterie, we have been helping Richmond celebrate the holidays for over 30 years! Although 2020 will look a bit different, we are here to help you remember every person on your list. Known for our fabulous selection in RVA and local love swag, we offer the best selection of holiday décor, Christmas cards, jewelry and accessories, as well as stocking stuffers and holiday treats of all kinds. Our specially ordered gift boxes are curated to please the most discerning of gift givers and shipped to friends and family near and far. And as always, the friendliest staff of elves are ready to put the finishing touches on your gifts with our gorgeous and complimentary gift wrap. Let Papeterie wrap up the holidays for you!

Sterling Boutique

2622 Buford Road, Bon Air • 804-320-2737 • facebook.com/nottap2015

You will see that we are not only Sterling Boutique ~ we are Sterling Unique! Tucked away in Bon Air Shopping Center we offer a wide selection of one-of-a-kind delights of jewels, apparel, accessories and more that are ready for you! Cautious of the bustling crowds and prefer

shopping “after hours” or before? No problem, we are about you, yours and ALL staying safe, healthy and happy. Give us a call and let’s get shopping! M-S, 10am-4pm and Sunday 12-5pm or by appointment.

CARYTOWN

Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream

2911 W. Cary St. • 804-204-2387 • facebook.com/bevshomemade

Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream really is homemade! It has all the freshness and great taste you’d expect. Visiting Bev’s is a treat anytime — day or night, any season. The high-quality ice cream make Bev’s an indulgence you won’t want to miss. Owner Bev Mazursky has been scooping out original taste sensations in Carytown for more than a decade with special flavors, tasty desserts, and an overall appeal that can’t be beat. Seasonal specials. Flavors change daily, so check us out at Facebook.com/BevsHomemadeIce-Cream and on Twitter @BevsHomemade. We have taken extreme precautions to keep you safe and in a healthy environment. Face masks are required and hand sanitation is available at the door. We are sorry we cannot accommodate dine-in service during this time, however, take out and curbside delivery are available. Please call ahead to order pints and quarts for the holidays!

Dogma

3501 W. Cary St. • 804-358-9267 • dogmagrooming.com

Give a gift of health! CocoTherapy Coconut Chips - organic, non GMO treats or food supplement. $13.99. “We Believe in the Best for Your Pet” is not just Dogma’s motto, it’s our commitment to offer the best in pet nutrition, products and grooming. Our holistic, balanced, grain-free and raw diets are the most beneficial to overall wellness and many can address specific health issues. We also carry the best in safe, unique eco-friendly toys, chews, collars, beds, carriers and pet apparel as well as select grooming products and tools. Dogma is also committed to practicing the highest standards of grooming, and our expert groomers will keep your pet clean, comfortable and beautiful. Thank you for supporting local business! Knowledge + Experience = Community

GlassBoat

3226 W. Cary St. • 804-358-5596 • glassboat.com

Electronic Candle Lighters only at GlassBoat. Are you tired of the old butane lighters spewing harmful gasses into the sky? Tired of sending someone to the store to get more butane because, just as you were fixing to fire up the grill, you ran out? Or tired of looking for a match long enough to reach the wick in a candle in a jar? Tired of rubbing sticks together to get the fire place going? Then you may be ready to move into the future of high tech fire ignition. These miracle devices use an electronic spark powered by the same technology that powers your smart phone and it comes with its own USB cord. Price $35 and $38 depending on style.

Mary Angela's Pizzeria

3345 W. Cary St. • 804-353-2333 • maryangelaspizzeria.com

For 34 years, Mary Angela’s Pizzeria has been serving customers in the heart of Carytown. Our menu is filled with classic Italian foods including pizza, pasta and subs as well as gluten free and vegetarian options. We craft NY style and Sicilian pizzas and now offer new signature pizzas. Gift certificates now available for holiday gift-giving. We are grateful to our community for your continued support during this difficult time of Covid. Curbside and fast delivery (within a limited radius) available.

Merrymaker

3022 W. Cary St. • 804-353-8518 • merrymakerpaper.com

Located in the Carytown shopping district since 1979, Merrymaker is a great stop for thoughtful, personalized gifts including stationery, journals, note pads, pens, wax seals and more. Browse our journal selection of brands such as Field Notes, Traveler’s Notebooks, Leuchtturm, Rhodia, Moleskin, Baron Fig, Write, and Shinola. Get a last minute custom gift with our while-you-wait stationery service, and add the finishing touch with gift wrap, ribbon and greeting cards. In-house digital and foil printing allows for quick turn-around of invitations, place cards, menus, programs and cocktail napkins. We’ll even print your custom message in your holiday cards, address them and mail them for you! Currently open by appointment during the week and for walk-in browsing on Saturdays.

Mongrel

2924 W. Cary St. • 804-342-1272 • mongrelrva.com

Mongrel celebrates its 30th Christmas in Carytown this year! While the pandemic continues into the end of the year, Mongrel is doing everything to keep customers safe while still being able to provide the best shopping experience for their loyal following. This includes limiting the store capacity while offering curbside pickup and local delivery options so that those who don’t feel comfortable coming into the store, can still have the Mongrel experience that they’ve come to rely on year after year for the best selection of uncommon gifts, stocking stuffers, holiday cards & giftwrap. For more info & to shop online visit mongrelrva.com.

Richmond Coach Crewneck Sweatshirt (Special Release) • $29.95

Ten Thousand Villages

3201 W. Cary St. • 804-358-5170 • tenthousandvillages.com

Bring joy from the world this holiday season and shop fair trade, handmade products from over 30 developing countries. This adorable yeti ornament is made by women in a small village in Nepal. Felt making is an important folk tradition there, where people in the region keep it alive. Help support artisans like them and shop through our selection of ornaments, nativities, holiday items, and much more. Bring this yeti ad into our shop to receive 15% off one ornament of your choice through December 24th! Come see us at 3201 West Cary St - Mon-Sat 11-6, and Sun 11-5. We’re also available for curbside and delivery.

World of Mirth

3005 W. Cary St. • 804-353-8991 • worldofmirth.com

Born in 1993, World of Mirth is Richmond’s favorite toy store for kids of ALL ages. Our friendly staff is ready to help you choose the perfect gift for everyone on your list. We curate everything in the store to make you smile and most of all, have fun.

Starry Night Glow in the Dark Airfort pictured.

Shop in-person or online. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Who says you have to grow up? Not us.

FOREST HILL/WOODLAND HEIGHTS

WPA Bakery

3414 Semmes Ave. • 804-477-6449 • wpasouthside.com

We will be offering a variety of desserts for the holidays, including this pictured caramel-apple pie! Most selections can be adapted to special dietary needs such as gluten free and/or vegan. Check our website or social media pages for the latest info and order guides, which will be posted the first week of November and the first week of December. Recently, we have consolidated WPA into one location at 3414 Semmes Ave. on the Southside. We have expanded our hours to be open Monday through Saturday 7AM - 6PM and 7AM - 4PM on Sunday. Come on by to enjoy our outdoor seating or take your pastries for a stroll at Forest Hill Park.

GLEN ALLEN OR MIDLOTHIAN

Holiday Barn

Glen Allen: 3800 Mountain Road • 804-672-2200

Midlothian: 614 Johnston Willis Drive • 804-794-5400

holidaybarn.com

Create joy this holiday season by giving a Holiday Barn gift certificate to the pet owner on your list! Certificates can be used for any of Holiday Barn’s services: luxury dog and cat boarding, a delightful spa day, professional dog training that helps create a meaningful lifetime humane/canine bond, and fun dog day care. Holiday Barn has been family-owned and operated since 1972. In 2020, Holiday Barn was voted #1 Best Pet Boarding, #1 Best Pet Day Care and #2 Best Pet Grooming by the readers of Richmond Magazine. To purchase a gift certificate, simply call Holiday Barn Glen Allen 804-672-2200 or Holiday Barn Midlothian 804-794-5400. Certificates can be mailed or picked up curbside at either location.