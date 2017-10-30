The Monday Rundown

×
Welcome to the first edition of your Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.
For the week of Oct. 30, 2017:
- Before voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to elect a new governor, state legislators and local government leaders, former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder and political analyst Robert Holsworth will lead a forum on Thursday, Nov. 2, titled “The People’s Debate: Tackling State and National Issues With Your Questions” at the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts, 922 Park Ave., starting at 7 p.m. The event, hosted by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, is free and open to the public.
- Where do all trains meet? At the Center of the Universe, of course, which is the Town of Ashland and the home of Ashland Train Day. There will be train rides for kids, music, model trains, music, games and a couple of Train Day Bears named Tender and Cinder. The fun arrives at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, and doesn’t depart until 4 p.m. Free.
- Miles of Scarves’ tween- to college-age knitters, who turn their craftwork into funds to help families facing multiple sclerosis, present their Yarn Ball fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Art Works. The event will include music, a silent auction, food from Mosaic, wine and beer. $30 in advance, $40 at door.
- Experiencing cuisine from around the world is the focus of the 2017 Fire, Flour & Fork, a four-day gathering for the food curious with dozens of events in locations across the city this week. Saturday, Nov. 4, the Carnival Latino on Clay, in front of The Valentine museum, is a dance party from 7 to 10 p.m. featuring cookbook author Zarela Martinez and food from Richmond’s top Latin chefs. (Note: Richmond magazine Editorial Director Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.) $60 adults, $15 children.