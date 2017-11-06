The Monday Rundown

×
Welcome to the your Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.
For the week of Nov. 6, 2017:
- On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Virginians will elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates members. In Richmond, the ballot also includes a new sheriff, 3rd District School Board member, treasurer, commonwealth’s attorney (uncontested) and a proposition concerning school facilities. Henrico County will choose a new Board of Supervisors member for the Brookland District, and Chesterfield County will vote on a treasurer (uncontested) and commissioner of the revenue. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find out where to vote and what’s on your ballot, visit elections.virginia.gov.
- The joke’s on you, cancer. Cancer survivors will detail moments from their struggles with the disease, and comedians from the Coalition Theater will help find the humor in their stories. The “Here’s Laughing at You, Cancer” comedy show starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 11800 W. Broad St. $15 to $25.
- Black tie is optional for the Butterfly Ball, a gala to benefit Dancing Classrooms Greater Richmond, a group that helps build self-esteem in middle schoolers. Cocktails and light refreshments will be served, and there’ll be dancing, of course. Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. at the Commonwealth Club, 401 W. Franklin St. $100 and up.
- Cider Week Virginia aims to inform and showcase the traditionally autumnal drink and accompanying delectables around the state from Nov. 10-19, with 21 events in Richmond alone. Event locations include restaurants, markets and tasting rooms, where the spotlight will be on the fruity, dry and sparkling.