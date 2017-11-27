The Monday Rundown

Welcome to the your Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Nov. 27, 2017:

All Together Now

The planned Richmond Food Cooperative is making an extended big push to meet its fundraising goals to establish a full-service grocery store with produce, meat, dairy, bulk and household goods at 1200 Westover Hills Blvd. The organization is asking interested people to join its board with applications due by Dec. 1 and for the public to chip in with an additional needed $550,000 in donations by Feb. 28. Member equity is $125 per adult in a household and there is a $25 joining fee. For more information contact: info@richmondfoodcoop.com or 804-384-0583.

Richmond City Council Finance Committee

A couple of items caught our eye in the agenda for City Council’s Finance and Economic Development Standing Committee, which meets on Thursday, Nov. 30, after a special council meeting at 5 p.m. The committee is set to consider an ordinance from Mayor Levar Stoney to authorize issuance of $4.9 million in general obligation bonds through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan program in connection with the East End revitalization project to transform the Creighton Court public housing complex and surrounding area, starting with conversion of the old Armstrong High School site into mixed-income housing. Construction on the first two phases is slated to begin in December or January. Also on the committee’s agenda is an ordinance patroned by council member Kim Gray asking the mayor to petition the Virginia Department of Transportation to provide financial help for businesses facing declining sales as a result of the Pulse bus rapid transit construction.

Sensitive Santa

The Jolly Old Elf is a sensitive soul, who is aware and attuned to children with sensory or other special needs. The Legendary Santa holds court in a sensory-friendly environment from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 30 and Dec., 1, at the Children’s Museum of Richmond. RSVP at c-mor.org. Families receive one free photo via email.

Kamasi Washington

If you think modern jazz is staid and predictable, then you haven’t heard Kamasi Washington. The young saxophonist’s progressive approach has wowed jazz critics and crowds at Coachella and Bonnaroo. He is jazz music’s new rock star, and he comes to The National on Friday Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24.50. Moonchild opens. See thenationalva.com.