Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Nov. 20, 2017:

A Season of Giving

As the holiday shopping season kicks into gear, so does the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which invites donations of clothing and gifts for children and senior citizens. Angel Trees may be found at Short Pump Town Center, Chesterfield Towne Center, Regency Square mall, Stony Point Fashion Park, Virginia Center Commons and Southpark Mall, as well as Wegmans, Duck Donuts in Short Pump and Marco’s Pizza locations. Also, from now through Dec. 24, Saxon Shoes is collecting new and gently used shoes for families in need at the company’s Short Pump and Spotsylvania locations. Shoes also may be dropped off at one of the community partner locations.

‘Thanksforgrassgiving’

The third annual all-star bluegrass concert known as "Thanksforgrassgiving” and hosted by Richmond guitarist Keller Williams returns to The National on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $23. This year, Williams is joined by members of The Keels, The Infamous Stringdusters and Love Canon.

Project Holiday

Take a different tack in your holiday shopping on Black Friday, Nov. 24, with 28 Westhampton Merchants Association retailers whose storefronts are elaborately — and, at times, exotically — decorated for the season, courtesy of VCU Brandcenter students in a "Project Runway"-style competition called Project Holiday. They’re also treating you to wine, cider, hot chocolate and other goodies, too.