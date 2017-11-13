The Monday Rundown

Welcome to the your Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Nov. 13, 2017:

The biggest event this week is surely President Obama at the Richmond Forum on Nov. 18, but unless you scored tickets to that sold-out series long ago, you'll be spending Saturday evening elsewhere. Fear not: The days to come are packed with a full spectrum of diversions.

Monument Avenue Commission Work Session

The Monument Avenue Commission, tasked with advising Richmond on the future of its Civil War memorials, will hold a work session on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Library of Virginia (800 E. Broad St.) to discuss its next steps, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office announced. The session will be open to the public, but it will not include public comment. After a contentious, overflow public hearing at the Virginia Historical Society on Aug. 9 — followed by the violent Aug. 11-12 protest in Charlottesville over plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee — Stoney postponed a public commission meeting that had been set for Sept. 13, citing public safety concerns and the need "to allow for a restructuring of the commission’s engagement with the public, promoting accessibility and constructive dialogue so more voices can be heard." For more information, visit monumentavenuecommission.org.

Climate Change and Your Health

Learn how a warming climate in Central Virginia may affect your health (a longer, more intense allergy season and an enhanced urban heat-island effect, among other concerns) in presentations by Chesapeake Physicians for Social Responsibility. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the auditorium at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, 5801 Bremo Road. Free.

‘Whisk(e)y: A Sociocultural History’

The story behind the drink is the focus of this month’s bar series, “Whisk(e)y: A Sociocultural History,” at Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar (2110 E. Main St.) on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. The discussion will focus on how societal and cultural changes have affected production and distillation methods. Samples from around the globe and bar snacks are included in the $60.87 cost.

Terracotta Warriors

Ten lucky terra-cotta figures, plucked from an army of thousands, are taking a much-needed vacation from their cold tomb in China to visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. “Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China” provides a look into the life of Ying Zheng, the first emperor of the Qin dynasty, who was buried with 8,000 clay soldiers and other artifacts. The exhibition includes over 130 pieces of art and 40 objects never before shown in the U.S., on display from Nov. 18-March 11, 2018. $10 to $20.

Craft + Design

This weekend, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Craft + Design show moves into the newly renovated train shed at Main Street Station with double the number of artists from recent years. This annual event, now in its 53rd year, features a juried selection of museum-quality contemporary crafts, from furniture to glass, fiber arts and jewelry. Don’t miss the work of featured artist Tara Locklear, who creates jewelry from skateboards and other recycled goods. The patron’s’ preview party on Friday night, Nov. 17, is a can’t-miss event for serious collectors (plus there’s food, drink and a band), and on Saturday, check out the Rise + Shine breakfast to pick up tips on how to incorporate fine crafts into your home decor from interior designer Amanda Nisbet.