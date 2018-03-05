Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

With more than 29 restaurants participating, it’s hard to know where to begin, but it’s easy to predict that you won’t be disappointed. The 2018 Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (formerly Black Restaurant Week) kicked off this past Sunday and continues through Sunday, March 11, celebrating local minority-owned businesses and promoting food tourism in the area. Patrons are encouraged to learn more about and support the event's nonprofit partner, Renew Richmond, an organization dedicated to improving lives through urban agriculture.

Last Chance for ‘Terracotta Army’ at VMFA

They may not be going home, but the Terracotta Army is leaving town this week. Selected pieces from the 8,000 clay warriors entombed with First Emperor of China, Ying Zheng, will be on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts through Sunday, March 11. The exhibition includes over 130 pieces of art and more than 40 objects on display in the U.S. for the first time. $10 to $20. 200 N. Boulevard. 804-340-1400 or vmfa.museum.

× Expand Metro RVA Teens founder C.J. Walker (left) on the set of WTVR-CBS 6's "Virginia This Morning" with Faith Henderson of Henderson Home Crafts and show co-host Jessica Noll (Photo courtesy C.J. Walker)

Kid Business

The first Richmond Children’s Business Fair will be held Saturday, March 10, at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. During the event, hosted by Metro RVA Teens in partnership with Acton Children’s Business Fair, My Brother’s Keeper of Greater Richmond, and NDUGU Business & Leadership Academy, youth ages 6-17 will launch their own startup business. Learn more about the event. Free admission; does not include admission to the Science Museum of Virginia. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

River Jam at James River HS

The River Jam festival is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at James River High School (3700 James River Road) in Midlothian. The event is a fundraiser for the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, and a chance to promote awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention. It features performances by bands including The BBC, School of Rock, Line In and 5 Second Rule. It also will feature food trucks, inflatables and games. $5 for students and $7 for adults.

‘Bending Toward Truth’

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, the first African-American to serve as presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church nationally, will be in town on Saturday, March 10, to participate in “Bending Toward Truth: A Forum on Race and Religion in Richmond.” The public forum at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 815 E. Grace St., will reflect on the history of the congregation — where Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Robert E. Lee once attended services — and the legacy of racism in Richmond. Curry’s visit is intended to encourage the work of St. Paul’s History and Reconciliation Initiative, begun more than two years ago after the shooting that killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Episcopal Church’s subsequent call for removing Confederate battle flags from public display. St. Paul’s describes the initiative as “a commitment to understand the past role of race, slavery and segregation in the history of our church and city, as well as the legacies of ongoing discrimination and racial inequities.” Among the other speakers at the event is Edward Ayers, an author, historian and former University of Richmond president. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the forum runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with a light meal served at 5:45 p.m. There is no charge, but preregistration is required.