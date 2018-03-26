Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of March 26, 2018:

Egg Hunt at Sabot Hill

A community Easter egg hunt to benefit Camp Easterseals-UCP will be held Saturday, March 31, at Sabot Hill, 849 Sabot Hill Road in Manakin-Sabot. There’s also music, a raffle, lawn games and face painting, too. Gates open at noon, and the hunt is at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for a family of four, with $7 charge for each additional person. Ticket sales are in advance only.

The Art of the Written Word

CURRENT Books is an art book fair on Saturday, March 31, featuring art book publishers, artists, writers, zine makers and small independent publishers of artist monographs. The exhibitors, hailing from Maryland; Washington, D.C.; North Carolina; and Virginia, including Richmond, will showcase and sell their work during the event held at Scott’s Addition’s Studio Two Three, 1400 Mactavish Ave. Live podcast recordings and Studio Two Three workshops will also take place during the event. The night before, on March 30 from 7 to 9 p.m., there will be a panel discussion on publishing as curation. The art book fair will be held from noon to 8 p.m., with a Mimosa Preview from 11 a.m. to noon and an after-party held at The Veil Brewing Co. from 8 to 10 p.m. General admission is free, and tickets for the Mimosa Preview are $5.

Youth Advocacy Film Fest

A study of food deserts conducted several years ago by a state task force found that in Richmond, about a fifth of the population — over 41,000 people — lacks sufficient access to affordable and nutritious food. To raise awareness of the issue, the Youth Advocacy Film Fest will show the documentary “Living in a Food Desert,” produced by Virginia State University as part of the study, on Saturday, March 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 W. Leigh St. Accompanying the film will be a discussion featuring Duron Chavis, community engagement coordinator for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Admission is free, but registration is requested.

Have the Time of Your Life

The story of Baby and Johnny Castle, the naive teenager and the experienced dance teacher with all the moves, continues to endure. Since the 1987 release of "Dirty Dancing," there has been a prequel, a TV show, an annual festival and a touring stage show, which comes to the Altria Theater from March 31-April 1. Tickets are $43 to $73. 800-514-3849 or etix.com.

Easter on Parade

Sunday, April 1, check out the colorful and creative attire on display in Easter on Parade on Monument Avenue between Allen and Davis avenues. This Richmond tradition attracts about 25,000 people each year. There’s also music and activities, a pet bonnet and people bonnet showcases, and entertainment from Jonathan the Juggler. The parade is held from 1 to 5 p.m., and admission is free.