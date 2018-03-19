Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

Egg-cellent Art

Just in time for Easter, The Glass Spot at 2306 N. Lombardy St. is hosting a glass-blowing fundraiser benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Come out today, March 19, and blow your very own glass egg in a variety of color options. The workshop is open to all ages, and no experience in glass blowing is necessary. There are two time slots available at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and the cost is $30 each with $10 from each egg donated. You must register in advance online (click "Special Events/Fundraisers") as space is limited. Can’t make it today? The Glass Spot will host the workshop again next Monday, March 26.

Quill Theatre’s Bardathon

This week students at local schools will come together to do something very important — put on a play! Students from several Richmond-area schools, along with a school from St. Petersburg in Russia, will be performing scenes from William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” as part of the annual Bardathon. The performance starts at noon on Friday, March 23, at the Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. Free.

The Virginia Horse Festival in Doswell

All things equine are celebrated at the Virginia Horse Festival in Doswell, including a celebration of the birth of Secretariat, the legendary racehorse who was born on the festival grounds, The Meadow Event Park, in 1970. The birthday fete for the Triple Crown Winner is observed all three days of the festival, Friday-Sunday, March 23-25. The festival also features entertainment, exhibits, shopping and activities. Meadow Hall tours and Saturday's Triple Crown Tribute require tickets in addition to regular festival admission, which is free for children 12 and younger. More information and tickets

March on the Capitol

On the heels of last week’s National School Walkout in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Richmond Public Schools announced a "March for Our Lives: A Non-Violence March on the Capitol" for Saturday, March 24, coinciding with the national March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. The event starts with a rally at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School (1000 Mosby St.), with participants leaving at 11:15 a.m. to march to the Virginia State Capitol. A rally will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Bell Tower. Studio Two Three is offering a free workshop on Wednesday, March 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. for marchers who want to make signs and print T-shirts. (Donations of $5 to $10 are suggested to cover supplies.)

Virginia Is for (Vintage) Lovers

The first Vintage Is for Lovers Market will be held this Sunday, March 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at The Hippodrome Theater in Jackson Ward (528 N. Second St.). At this event, organized by Blue House RVA in community partnership with VCU Massey Cancer Center, the historic theater will be packed with vintage vendors, artists and makers. A cash bar will be available, and the neighboring roaring ’20s-themed restaurant, The Speakeasy Grill, will be open. There’s a $5 admission fee, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds benefiting VCU Massey Cancer Center.