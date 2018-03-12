Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of March 12, 2018:

School Walkouts

Schools across the Richmond area are preparing for student participation in a National School Walkout for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, both to honor the victims and support survivors’ call for more protection against gun violence. According to Women’s March Youth EMPOWER organizers, there are at least 2,545 walkouts planned nationally, including about 20 walkouts in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas, among them Powhatan, Saint Gertrude, Godwin, L.C. Bird and Open high schools. Local school systems are encouraging students to remain in designated areas on school property during the walkout. Henrico County Public Schools sent a letter to families on Thursday stating, “Such a walkout may present significant safety and classroom instruction concerns, but it also presents opportunities for learning and growth.” Richmond Public Schools announced an "RPS Non-Violence March on the Capital" for Saturday, March 24, at 10 a.m., coinciding with the national March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Oakwood Arts and Studio Two Three are offering workshops on March 17 from noon to 3 p.m. and March 21 from 6 to 9 p.m., respectively, for marchers who want to make signs and print T-shirts.

Shamrock the Block

Richmond celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with the 14th Shamrock the Block, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, on the Boulevard, from Leigh Street (Movieland at Boulevard Square) to Broad Street. Totally Random and Jackass Flats are set to perform for this kid-friendly street festival. Friendly pooches on leashes are also welcome. Admission is free, beer and food are not.

Ashley Stewart Model Audition

Do you think you have what it takes to be a model? Ashley Stewart, the plus-size women’s clothier, will stage a model audition, sip and shop, and fashion show from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at their store in The Shops at White Oak Village, 4501 S. Laburnum Ave. It’s part of a national promotion to Find Ashley Stewart, and two regional winners may have a chance at a finale event in September in New York.

Tony (and Antonia) Bennett at the Altria

Theater

At 91, jazz crooner Tony Bennett is still singing the songs that America loves as only he can. The Queens native, known for the classic songs, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” and many others from the American Songbook, comes to the Altria Theater (daughter Antonia, who chatted with us recently, will open) on Saturday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $110.