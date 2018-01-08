Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Jan. 8, 2018:

General Assembly, Governor’s Inauguration

Wednesday, Jan. 10, marks the opening of the Virginia General Assembly, occupying temporary offices at the Pocahontas Building (900 E. Main St.) while construction proceeds on a new General Assembly Building. Four new members from the Richmond area will join the House of Delegates, where Republicans retain a slight majority after substantial Democratic gains in the November election. On Saturday, Virginia’s 73rd governor, Ralph Northam, will take the oath of office during a noon ceremony at the State Capitol, followed by an address and an inaugural parade.

A New Bishop

For those who don’t have tickets to Friday’s noon Installation Mass for the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, the Most Rev. Barry C. Knestout, there’s a chance to attend an Evening Prayer service with him on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. (Visit richmonddiocese.org for details.) Pope Francis named Knestout, a Maryland native who previously served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, as the 13th bishop to serve the 220,000-member Richmond diocese, replacing the late Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, who died in August after serving for 13 years.

Henrico Humane Society Pet Expo

Your furry children might be able to learn something from Goliath the Amazing Rottweiler. Amazing, because this pup can fetch any of about 100 different items when you call them out by name. See him in action Saturday, Jan. 13, at the 18th Annual Pet Expo at the Richmond Raceway Complex. It benefits the Henrico Humane Society and last year generated $30,000, which went to animals' medical expenses. Admission is $12, or $5 for ages 2-12, and no admission charge for children younger than 2 or for your pets.

Djangoary Music Soiree

The 9th Annual Djangoary Music Soiree at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Saturday, Jan. 13, spotlights the enduring influence of legendary Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt with a battle of the bands and workshops on how to play like Reinhardt. The event includes performances by Thomas Wakefield & Gypsy Roots, The Woodshedders, Hot Bijouxx and The Hot Club of Baltimore. 7 p.m. $30. 2880 Mountain Road. 261-6208 or artsglenallen.com.