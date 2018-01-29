Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Jan. 29, 2018:

Education Compact Meeting

When Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gets together with City Council and School Board members for the quarterly Joint Education Compact Meeting on Monday, Jan. 29, they should have a lot to talk about. Stoney’s proposal to increase the meals tax from 6 percent to 7.5 percent to fund school facility improvements has generated some heated debate. The mayor gave his rationale for the increase during his State of the City address last week, noting, “As opposed to an increase in our city real estate tax, which would be borne 100 percent by Richmonders, nearly a third of the meals taxes paid in the city are paid by out-of-town visitors who live more than 50 miles away.” The compact meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy, 1202 W. Graham Road. On the agenda: an Education Compact overview and Children's Cabinet update by Thad Williamson of the mayor's office; a report on the Richmond Public Schools facilities plan by Acting Superintendent Thomas Kranz; and a presentation of revenue options by Chief Administrative Officer Selena Cuffee-Glenn.

Broadway in Richmond

Finding a theater event that the whole family can enjoy together, and not just tolerate, takes a magic touch. “Finding Neverland,” a musical about the real-life events that inspired the creation of the Peter Pan character and his imaginary home of Neverland, captures a bit of that fairy dust. The award-winning musical comes as part of the Broadway in Richmond series at the Altria Theater from Jan. 30-Feb. 4. 804-592-3384. Tickets are $33 to $78.

Author Adriana Trigiani at the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club

Best-selling author Adriana Trigiani will be at the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club for a fundraiser at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the club, 4215 Dover Road. Trigiani has penned 16 books, including “All the Stars in the Heavens,” and her debut novel, titled after her Virginia hometown, “Big Stone Gap,” was made into a 2015 movie with Ashley Judd and Patrick Wilson that was filmed on location in the community. The program will be followed with a book signing and sale. Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Call 804-257-7251 or twc-office@thetuckahoe.org for information.

Generation Dream

About 50 Richmond-area students from more than a dozen schools will give music, dance and spoken-word performances in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Richmond Public Library’s Main branch, 101 E. Franklin St. Presented by the Richmond Peace Education Center, the “Generation Dream” event celebrates King’s work to promote peace, nonviolence and social justice. Titled "In Memory of ...," this year's show serves as a remembrance of Richmonders who died as a result of gun violence. Inspired by personal experiences, the students will explore issues of islamaphobia, violence and racism, and honor those fighting for social justice. A second performance is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Grace Street Theater, 934 W. Grace St.