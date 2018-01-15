Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Jan. 15, 2018:

MLK Commemorations

Richmond will observe the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader on Monday with a ceremony from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Day of Service. Titled “In Pursuit of the Dream,” the ceremony will take place at Brookdale Imperial Plaza, 1717 Bellevue Ave., with Mayor Levar Stoney giving the keynote address. Day of Service projects include the Bryan Park floodplain cleanup, Broad Rock Community Garden improvements, Charles Gilpin Community Farm, Evergreen Cemetery beautification and leaf raking and bagging for senior citizens.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, King’s oldest son, Martin Luther King III, is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University in the Student Commons, Commonwealth Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public.

‘Equal Means Equal’ Documentary Screening

The Equal Rights Amendment has languished since it was passed by Congress and sent for state ratification in 1972. So far, it’s been ratified by 35 states (not including Virginia) and is three short of ratification to become part of the Constitution. Learn more about the continued need for the ERA in a screening of the documentary “Equal Means Equal,” 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Byrd Theatre. The event will be followed by a panel discussion. The American Association of University Women of Greater Richmond is responsible for ticketing. $5. Buy tickets online.

Women’s March RVA

To mark the one-year anniversary of the March on Monument in Richmond and the 2017 Women’s March on Washington — held to advocate for women’s rights and other issues in the wake of Donald Trump’s election as president — a Women’s March RVA is planned for Saturday, Jan. 20, in Carytown, starting at 10 a.m. at 3522 W. Cary St. EVERGIB Creative Studio co-owner Rachel Scott Everett, who designed a poster for the event using downloadable graphics from the national Women’s March website, says that organizer Mary Leffler created the event during the last couple of weeks after Richmonders expressed interest. (The official anniversary event will be in Las Vegas on Jan. 21.)

At a companion event on Friday, Jan. 19, at Studio Two Three in Scott’s Addition, participants are invited to make posters, shirts and banners from 6 to 9 p.m. (Registration is $10 to cover the cost of supplies and production.)