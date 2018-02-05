Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Feb. 5, 2018:

Meals Tax Proposal

After a brief introduction to City Council on Jan. 29 before the joint Education Compact meeting with the Richmond School Board, Mayor Levar Stoney's proposal to raise the city's meals tax from 6 percent to 7.5 percent is scheduled for consideration by the council's Organizational Development Standing Committee on Monday. Feb. 5. The committee meeting will take place in the Council Chamber on the second floor at City Hall after a 5 p.m. council meeting that was continued from Jan. 22. The meals tax increase is intended to help fund renovation and replacement of school buildings that are in poor condition. A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12 at 6 p.m., but given the heated debate that the proposal has generated, the audience at this committee meeting is expected to be larger than usual.

Getting from There to Here

The effect of highway development on historic neighborhoods is something Richmond magazine’s Harry Kollatz Jr. has written about extensively in columns such as “The Distressway” and “Wrecking Crew.” On Tuesday, Feb. 6, you can join the discussion about roads as the Valentine’s Controversy/History series of community conversations continues with “Coordinated Transportation: The Interstate Highway System.” Phil Riggan, a transportation planner with the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization, will speak on the issue from a modern perspective, while Valentine Director Bill Martin and radio host Kelli Lemon will revisit debates from Richmond’s past. The free event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Valentine, 1015 E. Clay St. For more information, call 804-649-0711.

Chocoholic 2018

The nonprofit Family Lifeline offers a sweet midweek respite with a fundraiser, Chocoholic 2018, 7 pm. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb, 7, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Confections from chocolate purveyors and bakeries are featured at this event, the largest fundraiser of the year for this agency, which has served Richmond residents since 1877. Tickets are $100, which includes food, entertainment and drinks.

Harlem Globetrotters

The clown princes of basketball, the Harlem Globetrotters make their annual visit to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 9. If you’re looking for a impressive display of fundamental skills, defensive tenacity and a competitive contest, this isn’t that kind of game. But if you like to laugh, the Globetrotters and their hapless opponents, the Washington Generals, are a sure shot. The game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 to $325. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Mardi Gras RVA

Get out your beads and the sparkly masks for a New Orleans-style Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Dogtown Dance Theatre, 109 W. 15th St. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a five-block parade in South Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood that everyone is invited to join. Afterward, the party moves indoors with live music, dancing, performances and activities for the whole family from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sophia’s International Cuisine will be serving Cajun dishes, and Legend Brewing Co. will provide liquid refreshment to help let the good times roll. Admission to the show and dance party at Dogtown is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for younger children. Tickets are available at mardigrasrva2018brownpapertickets.com.