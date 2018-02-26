Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Feb. 26, 2018:

A Little Cheese (Burger) With That Wine

The commonwealth's annual event to expand your palate for fine vintages from Virginia wineries and beyond, the 2018 Virginia Wine Expo runs Feb. 27-March 4 at Main Street Station. Multiple events rooted in wine education and tasting, food experiences, and more — including the main attraction, the Walk-Around Grand Tasting March 3-4 — will be held throughout the expo. Say hello to Richmond magazine, a sponsor of the Burger Blast on Thursday, March 1, and sample burgers from some of Richmond’s best chefs, taste wine and craft beer, and enjoy live music. Prices vary per event, and Grand Tasting tickets cost $55 to $80 each. Package deals are also available.

× Expand Ben Ragsdale, left, greets the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., second from right, at Richmond Airport during a 1967 visit to the area. (Photo courtesy Ben Ragsdale)

MLK in Virginia

April 4 will mark 50 years since the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee. To reflect on the civil rights leader’s life, legacy and influence in Virginia — and consider the question “Where do we go from here?” — the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission is planning a dozen “Beloved Community Roundtables” around the state in each location he visited. All are free and open to the public.

The first roundtable takes place in Richmond on Thursday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Virginia Union University in the Perkins Living and Learning Center, 1500 N. Lombardy St. The commission chairwoman, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, will moderate a panel discussion that includes VUU graduate student Jamar A. Boyd II; Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; Benjamin Ragsdale (pictured above, left; he was present when King visited Richmond); the Rev. Dr. Jim Somerville of First Baptist Church; VUU Vice President Corey Walker; and the Rev. Janie Walker of Richmond Hill. In addition to the roundtables, the commission is working on an archive of speeches, sermons, photographs, news coverage, memorabilia and interviews documenting King’s time in Virginia that will be available to the public online in April.

Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship

In the words of former Black Eyed Peas lead singer Fergie, “Let’s Play Some Basketball!" On second thought, let’s just watch the women of the Atlantic 10 Conference do their thing at the 2018 Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship, at Richmond Coliseum March 2-4. The games start Friday at 11 am. and end on Sunday with the championship at 4 p.m. It’s $65 for all the games and $20 for just the championship, with other packages available. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Richmond Comicon

Costumed avengers and their fans converge on the Richmond Raceway March 3-4 for Richmond Comicon and Toy Show. Dress up for the costume contest on March 4. “Avengers: Infinity War” is the subject of a movie talk at 12:15 p.m. on March 3, and there’s a “Black Panther” talk at noon on March 4. Pine Derby racers compete on March 3, with a competition for ages 15 and younger at 12:30 p.m., and a heat for racers 16 and older that begins at 3 p.m. Find comic shops, artists and vendors from Richmond and across the country in the exhibit hall.