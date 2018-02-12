Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Feb. 12, 2018:

Meals Tax Hearing

Richmond City Council is expected to vote Monday, Feb. 12, on Mayor Levar Stoney’s plan to raise the city’s meals tax from 6 percent to 7.5 percent after a public hearing. Council’s Organizational Development Standing Committee voted 5-3, with one abstention, on Feb. 5 to forward the measure with a recommendation for approval, indicating that it has enough support to pass this week. The ordinance states that the increase is being made “with the intent of making additional funds available for the renovation and replacement of public school facilities in the city.” The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St. Meanwhile, a bill proposed by Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-10th District, based on the ballot proposition that Richmond voters approved in November cleared the Senate Local Government Committee last week, though it has yet to be heard by the full Senate. Sturtevant's bill, SB 750, would require the mayor to present to City Council by Jan. 1, 2019, "a fully funded plan to modernize the city's K-12 educational infrastructure" or inform council that such a plan is not feasible. The bill prohibits basing the plan on the passage of new or increased taxes. However, the legislation would not go into effect until July, months after council is likely to act on the meals tax proposal.

A Gift from the Heart

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and for those still looking for just the right gift for their sweetheart, how about a bouquet of flowers that you arranged yourself? Richmond’s own River Rose Flower Company is hosting a Valentine Flower Workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Sefton Coffee Co. at 24 N. Eighth St. near the Virginia State Capitol. The workshop runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is led by River Rose Flower Company founder and owner Carrie Bishop. Learn about flower buying, prepping and design. The event caters to beginners and will instruct participants in the art of creating a small mixed-flower arrangement that includes roses. The workshop costs $40 per person and includes materials. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Sefton Coffee Co. during the event, but is not included with ticket. Register here.

A Valentine From Keith Sweat

Although he was criticized for a “whining” vocal style back in the day, his distinctive monotone now sounds like nostalgia, and Keith Sweat doesn’t have to beg anymore. But the R&B singer probably will when he runs through his hits such as “I Want Her,” “Make it Last Forever” and “Nobody.” He's joined by fellow ’90s hitmakers Silk at the Altria Theater on Valentine’s Day (Wednesday, Feb. 14) at 7 pm. $67 to $97. 800-514-3849 or etix.com.

Meet Pinkalicious

A new PBS Kids series for preschoolers that celebrates expressing yourself through the creative arts gets a premiere in an event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Byrd Theatre. The series is “Pinkalicious & Peterrific,” and it will get a screening at the Byrd in advance of its debut on PBS Feb. 19. The $5 suggested donation includes giveaways and a preview performance featuring Virginia Repertory Theatre cast members from its production of “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” which will be staged in April.