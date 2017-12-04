Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Dec. 4, 2017:

‘Resilience’ Documentary

Abuse and neglect are toxic and can wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, according to the documentary “Resilience,” 6 p.m. tonight at The Byrd Theatre. The documentary also looks at novel ways pediatricians and others are responding to the problem. A discussion follows with Greater Richmond SCAN and Voices of Children. Free. Register here.

Controversy History

The Valentine continues its series of Community Conversations about contentious issues on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., this time about monuments and tourism, incorporating historical and modern perspectives. This is an especially timely topic in Richmond as the mayor-appointed Monument Avenue Commission considers the future of the city’s Civil War statues. In another ongoing discussion about how we remember Richmond’s past, the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail/Devil’s Half Acre memorial project team has extended the deadline for feedback on its visitor experience plan until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

Closing Time

The Library of Virginia’s exhibit Teetotalers & Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia, Distilled closes Tuesday, Dec. 5. The exhibition documents Prohibition-age exploits of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control with newsreels and historical records. On closing day, Quirk Hotel serves up special themed cocktails to salute the 84th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition along with Flapper-age music at the Maple & Pine bar from 3 p.m. to midnight.

‘The Nutcracker’

The holiday season favorite "The Nutcracker" returns in this annual production by the Richmond Ballet, running Dec. 9, 10, 15-17 and 20-23. It’s the classic story with new characters, costumes and scenery (including an ornate Swan Sleigh), on stage at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Arts Center. Tickets start at $25. Kids can enjoy a special tea with Clara and her friends and meet characters from the Kingdom of Sweets after the Dec. 16 and 22 matinee performances.