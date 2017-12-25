Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Dec. 25, 2017:

A Gift for Patients and Families

If you’re looking to continue the holiday spirit of giving this week, consider donating items for families who are spending time in a local hospital. The Richmond Ronald McDonald House is asking for contributions of play items and snacks: Activity Packs include three or four items such as coloring books, crayons and Play-Doh; Grab-n-Go Bags contain nonperishable foods such as a small microwaveable meal, a fruit cup, and two or three other items, plus a small juice or water. Handwritten notes are welcome as well. These should be placed in clear, gallon-size storage bags, and may be dropped off at 2330 Monument Ave. any day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. For details, see rmhc-richmond.org.

‘Toys’ at the Virginia Historical Society

Go see Gumby, dammit, because he’s leaving Richmond on Sunday, Dec. 31. That’s the final day to check out the Green One, his pal Pokey and other fab mid-20th-century playthings featured in the “Toys of the 50s, 60s and 70s” exhibit at the Virginia Historical Society. $10, no charge to members or to ages 18 and younger. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

A Kool & the Gang New Year’s Eve

The temperature might be considerably less than cool, but the warm vibes of Kool & the Gang (“Celebration,” Ladies Night,” “Too Hot") will fill Innsbrook After Hours at their New Year's Eve 2018 celebration. This is a rare Richmond appearance for the group, which toured from New York to Hollywood celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2015. Local rockers The Mashup open. 7 p.m. $30 to $49. VIP dinner and hospitality packages $59 to $175. 804-562-0489 or innsbrookafterhours.com.

New Year’s Eve Ball Rise at The HofGarden

Another option for closing out the year is to experience the revival of a Richmond tradition, the New Year's Eve Ball Rise, which moves to the Hofheimer Building in Scott's Addition. The HofGarden venue at the building will host the Ball Rise Carnival, with bands, a DJ, dancers and VIP packages. $50 to $307.88. More info and tickets here, or just peer up at the spectacle from the streets below.